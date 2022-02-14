NBC Exposes Maskless Celebrities at Super Bowl on National Television

While NBC would be nobody’s first guess on exposing the hypocrisy of the Hollywood elite, they really showed celebrities’ true colors during the Super Bowl Sunday evening.

A clip highlighting stars in the stadium showed Jay-Z, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Lebron James, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck all maskless, even though masks are required at SoFi Stadium unless eating or drinking.

Here’s the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school. They must all be holding their breaths the entire game. pic.twitter.com/Dc9yVd7RPf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

Masks are also mandated outdoors in Los Angeles County, according to ABC Los Angeles.

Democrat Mayor Eric Garcetti was also caught maskless, like he was a few weeks ago on Feb. 3 at the Rams-49er’s game. Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, also Democrats, were seen in photos with Magic Johnson, sans face covering as well, at that same playoff.

Here’s LA’s lying mayor @ericgarcetti not wearing a mask. Again. Will he claim he was holding his breath again? pic.twitter.com/qwjgHNlvrA — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

It’s simple: These celebrities are part of a system that has pontificated about the pandemic for months. Everyone knows at this point that the idea of “we’re all in this together” is a complete lie. Although there are probably plenty of people at SoFi Stadium not wearing masks, they do not need to be held to the same standards as public figures.

Times seem to have changed for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who raised eyebrows kissing with masks on at the MET Gala in September. And while Lebron James has previously criticized bizarre masking policies for high school athletes, one would think he’d be more in line with left-wing orthodoxy, as he is online.

California’s State of Emergency is still ongoing, despite hosting the massive event in Inglewood, and the statewide mask mandate is not scheduled to be lifted until Tuesday.

Even if it is not considered hypocrisy for everyone involved in this latest incident, it still shows that people of all social classes and levels of influence are sick and tired of ridiculous coronavirus restrictions put forth by Democratic politicians. At the end of the day, this has nothing to do with public health and everything to do with coming across as a good person.