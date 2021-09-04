Florida Diner's Sign Telling Biden Voters to Go Elsewhere Has a Huge Impact on its Business

A Florida diner recently posted a sign asking Biden voters to take their business elsewhere.

The warning reads, “If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere. God bless America and God bless our soldiers.”

DeBary Diner owner Angie Ugarte said she posted the sign because she felt like it was the only thing she could do to protest Biden’s disastrous handling of Afghanistan.

Fox reports that the sign has caused a massive business boom for the diner.

The DeBary Diner, located in DeBary, Florida and owned by Angie Ugarte, was closed on September 2 after running out of food following a surge in demand after a sign was posted on the front door slamming Biden’s chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and telling his supporters to take their business somewhere else, according to the West Volusia Beacon . (edit) “I’ve gotten so many people calling me from all over the world, from Europe, trying to purchase meals for veterans, which I still haven’t been able to organize,” Ugarte told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I think that the veterans will be fed for the rest of the year at the rate I’m getting donations.”

She says veterans are making a point to stop by and dine at her restaurant. If I was in Florida I’d do the same.

At least Joe Biden has managed to help one business do well. Other than this diner and the gun industry, Biden’s impact on the economy is disastrous and his excuses for that just don’t add up. Joe Biden has the anti-Midas touch: Everything he touches turns to crap.