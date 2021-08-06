[VIDEO] Biden Claims to Forget Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis Rips Biden Down Memory Lane.

After this, Joe Biden will probably scribble a note to himself that he’ll quickly forget the meaning of. It will consist of two words:

Ron DeSavage.

Biden insulted the Florida governor earlier this week by saying “Governor who?” when DeSantis ripped Biden for causing chaos including COVID on the border.

Biden probably shouldn’t make any references to his failing memory, not with so many examples out there to use against him.

Gov. DeSantis chose a direct response. He reminded Biden of several of the ways he is failing to do anything helpful for America. DeSantis wasn’t nice about it.

Reporters in the crowd start out laughing with the governor, but by the end of DeSantis’ savage takedown, they were silent.

Watch a master at work.