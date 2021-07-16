VIDEO: China Threatens to NUKE Japan If It Defends Taiwan

Through its military TV channel, China has threatened to use nuclear weapons — first — if Japan intercedes in defense of Taiwan.

#CCP Vows to Nuke #Japan if Japan defends #Taiwan. As Japan is the only country that has been nuked, so nuking Japan "will get twice the result with half the effort."

中共軍事頻道威脅對日本實施連續核打擊，直到日本第二次無條件投降。 pic.twitter.com/dp45R2LXtD — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) July 13, 2021

The undated chilling video is clear in its message.

“When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even it if only deploys one soldier, one plane and one ship, we will not only return reciprocal fire but also start a full-scale war against Japan,” the video says.

“We will use nuclear bombs first. We will use nuclear bombs continuously until Japan declares unconditional surrender for the second time,” referring to the end of World War II and Japan’s surrender after the United States used atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

China-watching blogger Jennifer Zeng downloaded the clip above and others from a Chinese official online video channel.

Wang Hongguang, former deputy commander of the CCP’s army, PLA’s Nanjing Military Region once published his article at this channel’s account. So we can say this channel either belongs to the PLA, or has strong ties with the PLA. It is a relatively new channel at a Chinese video sharing site called Xigua Video(西瓜視頻). Xigua means Watermelon. It has about 2 million subscribers. Its first video was published on Nov 22 last year. That video has already got more than 20 million views. (edit) When I translated this video on Tuesday, July 13, I found that the original video in Chinese was uploaded on Monday, July 12, and had already received over 2.37 M views, 11K comments and 88K likes. However, yesterday I found it was taken down. Interesting, right?

Later in the same post, Zeng highlights another video from the same channel in which China proposes invading and capturing Japan and splitting it into four countries.

Set aside the incoherence of first nuking and then dividing Japan. China’s messaging is violently unhinged. China often claims it should be respected as a normal nation, but this is not how a normal nation should ever behave. Zeng calls it “evil” and that’s what it is.

While China sends these messages of nuclear war and destroying a key American ally, Joe Biden remains focused on turning our military woke, which is deeply eroding the Navy’s readiness, and going after social media to combat what he characterizes as “misinformation.”

While China is credibly threatening to kill people — a lot of people — with nuclear weapons in an offensive bombardment of Japan.