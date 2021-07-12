Pentagon Pauses Its Woke Soul-Searching PowerPoints Long Enough to Notice that Afghanistan Is Falling to the Taliban

With Tucker Carlson sparring with the National Security Agency and critical race theory becoming a hot topic among school boards nationwide, the Pentagon took time out from its own divisive and unit-wrecking extremism lectures long enough to notice that the Taliban is sweeping across Afghanistan. Fox reports:

Pentagon officials are watching the Taliban’s sweeping advances in Afghanistan “with deep concern” and are encouraging its Afghan partners to “step up” and defend their country amid the pullout of U.S. forces, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Sunday.

Joe Biden is a strategic moron and always has been. Early on after the heinous 9-11 attacks, he came up with the idea to just hand Iran giant piles of American cash. Americans would have been shoveling money to Tehran only to have it come back at us as bombs.

At one point during the Iraq war, Biden had another bright idea: carve it up along sectarian lines and then just leave.

That would not have solved any problem but would have led very quickly to several little dictatorships, at least one of which would have been directly controlled by Iran. Another region, the Kurds in Iraq’s north, could well have been invaded by Turkey. The Sunni faction would likely have turned to the Saudis for help. A massive regional war would not have been out of the question.

When it comes to Afghanistan, Biden announced a date certain for withdrawing, and he pegged that date to the 20th anniversary of 9-11. This emboldened the Taliban, demoralized our allies, and also by the way turned that solemn date into a national humiliation for the United States. Biden just has a knack for these things.

The Pentagon on his watch has quickly gone from the world’s most fearsome fighting force to the world’s most woke book and gun club. With nukes. It spends more time watching Tucker than watching Xi.

Kirby said officials are monitoring the Taliban’s movements in the country and working with the Afghan military “to encourage them to use the capacity and the capability that we know they have, and we know that they know how to defend their country.” He said Afghanistan’s capacity and capabilities included a “very capable” Air Force and “very sophisticated” special forces that can help defend the country from the Taliban resurgence.

Really? No one else seems to think so. The Taliban doesn’t seem to be impressed.

With the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan (which did have to happen at some point, preferably after a massive demonstration of American power in a major victory), India is stepping in.

India’s foreign minister on Friday called for a reduction of violence, saying the situation in the war-torn nation has a direct bearing on regional security. However, on Saturday an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft arrived at Kandahar Airfield at 11am to deliver 40 tons of 122mm artillery shells. (edit) Another IAF C-17 aircraft arrived at Kabul Airfield at about 5pm on Sunday to dispatch another 40 tons of 122mm artillery shells consignment. These aircraft, which had departed from Jaipur and Chandigarh, were also used to evacuate Indian officials. Trucks loaded with Indian weapons were also seen on the roads of Kabul. According to Afghanistan’s Tolo News, India has also opened channels of communication with the leadership of the Taliban, marking “a significant shift” in New Delhi’s stance of not engaging with the group.

India is basically the good guys here and has an interest in a stable Afghanistan and as a possible ally against Pakistan and China (or at a minimum, not an outright enemy controlled by fanatical Islamists who are in turn beholden to Pakistan).

China will be watching this development with keen interest, as will its pal Pakistan — which is India’s most sworn enemy.

That area is a tough neighborhood. Joe Biden is managing to leave it worse than it was when he found it.