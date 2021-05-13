The GOP's Nominee for Virginia Lieutenant Governor, Winsome Sears, Just BLASTED Critical Race Theory

“Once a Marine, always a Marine.” That’s how Winsome Sears, who is the GOP’s first black female nominee to become Virginia’s lieutenant governor, describes herself.

Sears appeared on Fox Thursday and took sharp aim at critical race theory, the Marxist doctrine that posits that all white people are racist no matter their character, beliefs, or what choices they make.

“We are all about school choice. We must have parental school choice,” Sears tells Fox. “I just heard the segment on critical race theory. It’s nonsense. And it says that it’s prima facie evidence that, on its face, as soon as we see a white person, well, ‘They are racist, clearly. And so is everybody else in their family.’ It’s going to be detrimental to our schools and not what we want. It supposedly is to help someone who looks like me and I’m sick of it, I’m sick of being used by the Democrats and so are many people who look like me.”

It already has been detrimental to schools around the nation and in Loudon County, Virginia, where proponents of the racist theory, who are public employees, plotted to attack and dox parents who opposed them. Since then, public meetings have been dominated by the issue. This woman recently stood up and denounced critical race theory in one of those meetings.

Sears took the nomination in an upset victory this week. If she wins the general election, she will be the first black woman of either party to win statewide office in Virginia. Sears, an immigrant from Jamaica, boasts a 100% pro-life and 100% pro-Second-Amendment voting record and was the national chair of Black Americans to Re-Elect Trump according to this stirring campaign video.