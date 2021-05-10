Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Rioters Will Face Punishment Especially If They Harm First Responders, So Don't Riot in Florida

This guy. Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He’s a hoss.

That is all.

Speaking on Florida’s new measure to deal with rioters Monday, DeSantis says “It plants our flag in the ground. It tells people, ‘Hey. If you’re in Portland. You think you can come down to Florida and do this. Stay out of our state. We don’t want you coming down here and causing problems.'” The new measure protects police officers specifically if a rioter engages in violence or causes fires and so forth that harms an officer of the law.

Contrast this stance with catch and release that many Democrat-controlled cities and states are doing. You’ll see more riots in those jurisdictions than in Florida. Also, as a Texan I hate to admit this but Florida is once again leading and Texas will be following. Especially after this.

It’s time to make America safe again. Gov. DeSantis is leading the way.