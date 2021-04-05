Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Throws Fastball at MLB's Virtue Signaling

The Texas Rangers baseball team had asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to throw out the first pitch at their home opener.

Major League Baseball then took a stand against sensible voting reforms in Georgia, reforms that include extending early voting days making it easier to Georgians to cast votes. After Joe Biden shamelessly and repeatedly lied about that law, MLB moved the All-Star game from Atlanta.

MLB’s leadership evidently did not read the law before launching an economic war against the state of Georgia.

Texas is considering similar reforms, and American Airlines is among corporate America’s partisans taking shots at the law without bothering to read it first.

Gov. Abbott has decided enough is enough. He released a letter Monday telling the Rangers that he will not support the politicization of baseball and therefore will not throw out the first pitch.

“I was looking forward to throwing out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opening game until @MLB adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about Georgia’s election law reforms,” Abbott tweeted Monday. “It is shameful that America’s pastime is being influenced by partisan politics.” Abbott attached a letter he addressed to Neil Leibman, president of operations and chief operating officer for the Texas Rangers. In it, he told Leibman that while Texas was proud to host the playoff games and World Series in his state last year, it would not seek to host any other MLB special events, including the All-Star Game.

A few years ago, Texas passed voter ID over objections similar to those the Democrats are lobbing at Georgia’s law now. They claimed — with no evidence — that voter ID would suppress minority votes in Texas. I looked into this claim after Texas conducted elections under that law and found that rather than suppress minority votes, minority voting actually increased. I also got CNN to publish a piece providing the proof.

It’s debatable whether this or any other fact matters.

MLB enjoys anti-trust protection no other sport enjoys. That might impact its thinking as it openly offends half the country over a law that is less restrictive than the election laws in Joe Biden’s home state.

MLB does business in China, which is credibly accused of waging genocide. MLB also does business with Cuba, a communist state that imprisons dissidents.

If MLB believes Georgia is worse than China and Cuba, it should explain why.

MLB’s decision to side with partisan Democrats (who are lying) against the state of Georgia will now politicize wherever it relocates this summer’s All-Star game. Will MLB reward California, which is currently recalling its governor? Will it relocate to New York, whose governor is credibly accused by numerous women of sexual impropriety and who is facing impeachment over that and his decision to force COVID-positive patients into the state’s nursing homes. That decision, which Gov. Cuomo attempted to cover up, may have led to 15,000 deaths in his state.

Should MLB move the game to Florida? Gov. Ron DeSantis is likely to reject it.

Michigan? Gov. Whitmer is also facing an investigation over her handling of COVID.

MLB could have declined to weigh in on Georgia’s law. But by choosing to take sides, it’s now facing its own squeeze play. It will face another one, over its anti-trust protection, should Republicans recapture Congress in 2022.