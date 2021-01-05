After Insulting Buffalo Wings and Shutting Down NY Bars and Businesses, Gov. Cuomo Faces a Petition to Keep Him Out of the Bills' Playoff Game

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down New York, dispatched untold numbers of elderly nursing home residents to die of COVID, bragged about his awesomeness, wrote a book about his awesomeness, accepted an International Emmy for his alleged awesomeness, and then announced that he’d really like to escape the surly bonds of lockdown and go watch the Buffalo Bills host a playoff game.

Outkick the Coverage reports that many people in Buffalo don’t want to see him at the game. They’ve started a petition to keep him out.

As of Tuesday morning, the petition to ban Cuomo was quickly approaching its 15,000 signature objective. Petition organizer Jeffrey Dorenzo is pretty clear with the message here: Cuomo has done everything within his power to prevent people from living their lives and now he wants to join in on the fun.

That’s way more signatures than the number of fans Cuomo would even allow in the stadium — which is just 6,700.

The Bills haven’t even hosted a playoff game in ages, back when they were mainly known for losing Super Bowls to the Dallas Cowboys. Both franchises have become jokes in the decades since, but the Bills had a good year this year.

Cuomo’s divisive, arrogant presence threatens to harsh the fans’ mellow.

“So Cuomo is going to attend our playoff game after telling us that we can only attend at less than 10% capacity? If he thinks he has more right to a seat in that stadium over people who have waited over 20 years for this opportunity, then people better be there to protest his entry,” Dorenzo said. “This is OUR team! This is OUR home. We don’t want you here.”

Buffalo has more than one reason to resent Cuomo. During one of the shutdowns, he declared that Buffalo wings — the food most identified with the city for the past several decades — are not real food. Reason reported on that edict.

…Cuomo is enacting new regulations on what bars must serve if they want to be open after months of being shuttered. It can’t just be alcohol, and it can’t just be finger food. “To be a bar, you had to have food available—soups, sandwiches, etc.,” he said in a press conference yesterday. “More than just hors d’oeuvres, chicken wings, you had to have some substantive food. The lowest level of substantive food were sandwiches.”

Buffalo wings aren’t “substantive food?” Them’s fighting words in Buffalo, and in bars all over New York that Cuomo’s shutdowns have destroyed.

Fox’s Janice Dean lost both of her in-laws to Cuomo’s appalling COVID nursing home policy. She’s politely calling for him to get the Bronx cheer in Buffalo if he shows up.

Yes it would. Yes, it would. If he shows up, it’s likely to happen.

Outkick has the link to the petition, if you’re so inclined.

