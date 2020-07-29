Summer of Love: Huge Majority of Americans Now Concerned About Rising Crime, Feckless Democrat Prosecutors

The Hill is out with a poll showing a massive majority — 77% — of Americans are now concerned about rising crime.

And there’s more.

“At the same time they see an increase of violence and crime and are concerned that prosecutors are not prosecuting the crimes — they blame the protests and the high unemployment when asked what is responsible for the spike in violence,” said Harvard CAPS/Harris polling director Mark Penn. “They also single out social media for being used to coordinate violence and in their view not doing much to curb it.”

Penn’s mention of the prosecutors is interesting. Democrat prosecutors in the nation’s riot zones have been clear that they will release “mostly peaceful” protesters whose peaceful protests intensify into arson, looting, assault, and the like. In Travis County, Texas (Austin), the Democrats handed victory in their primary to Delia Garza, who explicitly ran on that very platform. Local prosecutors’ open support for the hardly peaceful protesters is what led to federal action, which the Democrats are now claiming is some foreboding portent of “martial law.”

They could have prevented the need for federal action by upholding the laws they swore to uphold. They chose poorly.

The message is getting through. It already got through to the “mostly peaceful” protesters, who have intensified their protests into nightly assaults on federal officers and the federal courthouse in Portland, and much of downtown in Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities as well.

Now it’s getting through to the rest of America, and they don’t like it.

The development comes as calls to defund police departments amid nationwide protests over racial injustice grow louder.

Those calls are growing louder among hardcore leftist activists and the activists they put on city councils, plus the mainstream media. The majority of Americans do not support defunding the police.

They also don’t like social media’s role in helping intensify these protests into kinetic and pyrotechnical activity. And Americans do explicitly blame the protests as one source of the surge in violence.

It’s all having an effect.

The left is losing the middle — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2020

Musk just announced that he’s building his new Tesla plant in Texas, where the business climate is still strong, and law and order — outside the core of Austin — remains intact. He’s pretty much done with California.

Mark Penn was Hillary Clinton’s pollster during her run for president in 2008.

Let’s take a look at one of the folks who has America so concerned about the “mostly peaceful” protests.

Here’s a man with an unusual and distinctive name. He paid someone to tattoo that name on his back. The artist did a fairly poor job of it, but it’s good enough to be legible on security video when the mostly peaceful gentleman allegedly criminally entered and set fire to a public building in Portland while acting sans shirt.

He also chose poorly.

PORTLAND, Ore.— Edward Thomas Schinzing, 32, has been charged by criminal complaint with using fire to maliciously damage or destroy the Justice Center in downtown Portland on May 29, 2020. Multnomah County and the City of Portland own the Justice Center building located at 1120 SW 3rd Avenue in Portland. The facility houses the Multnomah County Detention Center jail and the Portland Police Bureau headquarters.

As one Democrat is fond of saying, some people did some things. Mr. Schinzing was evidently among them.

Among those who entered the Justice Center, Schinzing was identified by a comparison with a jail booking photo and a distinctive tattoo of his last name across his upper back.

Do yourself a favor and click over and see the photos.