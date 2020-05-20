Here's a Great, Obvious Idea to Hold China Accountable That's Sure to Become the Next Partisan Divide

The Republican Attorney Generals Association has a great idea. They’re riffing on “Make America Great Again” with a red hat and shirt campaign twist: “Make China Pay.”

The Chinese government’s mishandling and deliberate deception has caused nearly 80,000 American deaths and severe economic hardships for millions of Americans. Republican attorneys general are holding communist China accountable for its deadly actions. The letter by the 18-state coalition concludes, “We must all hold China accountable for the devastation and destruction caused by COVID-19. Tens of thousands have died from the virus and millions have lost their jobs. Countless businesses, both big and small, will perish and our states will grapple with tough economic decisions for years to come.” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the first lawsuit against China on April 21 citing a “campaign of deceit” on the part of the Chinese related to the outbreak of the pandemic. In addition, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced her decision to also file a lawsuit holding China accountable.

It’s a fine idea and one I support.

But we all know where this will inevitably go. In fact, we’ve already had a few previews.

San Antonio’s Democrat-controlled city council turned holding China accountable into hate speech. Penalizing Americans for speaking out against communist China for ruining the world despite the obvious protections stated in the First Amendment, in case that wasn’t clear enough.

The House Democrats waived the Buy American Act in its $3 trillion Christmas tree coronavirus bill. Why favor American workers? Are enough American not unemployed yet?

California is handing out taxpayer funds for coronavirus relief to illegal immigrants. Speaks for itself.

California is also threatening to unravel basic services if taxpayers in the other 49 states aren’t forced to bail out its disastrous socialist spending.

Only the Joker could make a worse governor than Newsom at this point.

And that’s debatable.

Cynics and libertarians like to say there’s no difference between the two parties, and all too often they have a point.

But not on this.

Democrats across the country will refuse any attempt to make China pay, unless they read a poll that proves it’s absolutely disastrous for them. They will instead keep Americans locked up and out of work as long as possible, favor illegal immigrants over citizens and legal immigrants, while on one hand they free thousands of criminals from jail while with the other hand they prosecute barbers and hairdressers and other Americans who just want to work, or work out.

Why?

We’re across the Rubicon. Ideas like Make China Pay will smoke out more of the left’s hatred for the country it wants to rule. The question is, what will the voters do with this?

