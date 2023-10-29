Study: CDC-Recommended Double COVID/Flu Shots Induce Strokes

The hits just keep on coming exposing the Public Health™ lies.

Common sense might dictate that one not receive flu and COVID shots at the time same – yet that’s exactly the recommendation of the CDC.

It turns out common sense wins out over the CDC yet again.

Older adults who received last year’s COVID booster and a high-dose version of the flu vaccine in the same visit may have a potential increased risk of stroke, according to a new FDA-funded study. However, experts urge that these results were preliminary.https://t.co/LeKsv5Vvz4 — ABC News (@ABC) October 28, 2023

Via ABC News (emphasis added):

Older adults who received last year’s COVID booster and a high-dose version of the flu vaccine in the same visit may have a potential increased risk of stroke, according to a new FDA-funded study. Experts urged that the results were preliminary and may be explained by other factors such as the fact that older adults are already at a higher risk for stroke due to their age. “There is no need for panic, and emphatically no need to stop giving COVID and flu shots at the same time to older adults,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, while he reiterated that more research is needed*.

*”More research is needed,” while seemingly a reasonable proposition, is mere pharmaceutical code for “we need time to fund and rig a new study, debunking this one so we can put this conspiracy theory to bed and are granted the excuse to suspend everyone who repeats it from social media.”

Continuing:

The results were also not yet peer-reviewed, meaning it hasn’t been vetted in the normal scientific process. “These data should be considered by patients and their physicians, but there is no reason for alarm. The increased risk of stroke appears to be small and must be balanced against the known benefit of these vaccines in elderly individuals**,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

**It’s just a “small” increased risk of stroke, and therefore unnecessary to fret about. That’s called Science™.

Related: Israel: ‘Vaccine Poster Child’ Used for mRNA Propaganda Dies From Cardiac Arrest

From the study itself (emphasis added):

The stroke outcomes were non-hemorrhagic stroke (NHS), transient ischemic attack (TIA), a combined outcome of non-hemorrhagic stroke and/or TIA (NHS/TIA), and hemorrhagic stroke (HS). Persons who had both NHS and TIA contributed only their first event to the combined NHS/TIA outcome. Incident stroke outcomes were defined as the first recorded stroke for an individual during the observation period following the exposure, with no previous outcome identified during a predefined 365-day clean window. Additionally, outcome-specific exclusion criteria, such as trauma codes were applied to eliminate stroke cases determined to have causes other than COVID-19 vaccination. For the primary analysis of the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 within 30 days prior to the outcome were excluded. Stroke outcomes were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) codes. All outcomes were captured in inpatient (IP) care settings, and TIA cases were additionally captured in the outpatient emergency department setting (OP-ED).

Note the framing of the headline, the ethos of which is echoed throughout the article: “Getting flu and COVID shot together still reasonable amid safety review of potential stroke risk: Experts.”

It’s as if corporate state media like ABC News is contractually obligated to preface any bad news about Pfizer’s clot shots with the disclaimer: “but get injected anyway, peasant, because Science™. Because Experts Say™.”