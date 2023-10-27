Research: SSRI Antidepressants Don’t Work As Advertised in Humans and Make Shrimp Suicidal

Researchers at the University of Portsmouth examined the effects of the active ingredient in popular selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressant drugs, fluoxetine, on exposed shrimp.

The results were fascinating.

Via National Geographic (emphasis added):

To mimic conditions in the wild, scientists exposed the estuary-dwelling shrimp Echinogammarus marinus to the antidepressant fluoxetine at levels detected in average sewage-treatment waste. Fluoxetine is the key ingredient in the drugs Prozac and Sarafem.

Shrimp normally gravitate toward safe, dark corners. But when exposed to fluoxetine, the animals were five times more likely to swim toward a bright region of water, the team discovered.

“This behavior makes them much more likely to be eaten by a predator, such as a fish or bird,” said study co-author Alex Ford, a biologist at U.K.’s University of Portsmouth.

The fluoxetine likely makes shrimp’s nerves more sensitive to serotonin, a brain chemical known to alter moods and sleep patterns, according to the study…

Ford believes that many other common prescription drugs—such as antiinflammatory drugs and painkillers—could also be causing problems for aquatic life.