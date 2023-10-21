Democrat Congressman Proposes George W. Bush for House Speakership

Rep. Brad Sherman has an exciting new proposal for the House speakership for Republican lawmakers to consider.

Via Forbes (emphasis added):

On Forbes Newsroom, California Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman floated the idea of former President George W. Bush becoming the next Speaker of the House. “He could come back,” Sherman said. “Obviously, I’m not a real fan of how the Iraq War went, but I would think that any reasonable Republican would be somebody that Democrats could work with — if it was part of a system where you didn’t have five of the most extreme Republicans blocking important legislation and saying, ‘If you bring that to the floor for a vote, we’ll knock you out of your Speakership.’” Sherman said that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the GOP conference’s choice, would be “among one of the worst Speakers that we could have,” though Jordan would be politically useful for Democrats due to being a “disaster.

Advertisement

Democrat Rep. Brad Sherman: “I could see George W. Bush serving as Speaker of the House.” pic.twitter.com/s4BZanZiEb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 16, 2023

This is not top-tier trolling or whatever; mainstream media and the Democrats have repeatedly fawned over the legacy of George W. Bush as a dreamy predecessor from simpler times in order to juxtapose their mythology against the Bad Orange Man who ran a fascist coup on America or whatever.

Via the Los Angeles Times, 2022, “Remember when we thought George W. Bush was the worst president ever?”:

I’ve been thinking about Bush’s legacy because I saw a book in a half-price bin at a local bookstore subtitled “How the Bush Administration Took America into Iraq” and I realized that, frankly, no one cares anymore. At least not in this country. Too much has happened in the intervening two decades… These days you’re more likely to hear that Bush is a surprisingly talented painter, even a charming dinner companion. He’s a friend of Michelle Obama’s — “I love him to death,” she said — and if she likes him, why shouldn’t we? His approval ratings have rebounded dramatically, climbing from a lethargic 33% favorable when he left office to a robust 61% favorable in 2018, according to a CNN poll. For a Republican, he’s starting to seem refreshingly rational and reasonable.

My intrepid editor, Paula Bolyard, frowns upon the “war criminal” label. I don’t have a better term for a man who started a war that wasted trillions of dollars, killed and maimed several thousand American service members, killed hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, and birthed ISIS – all while using the War on Terror pretext to usher in a domestic surveillance program that included unconstitutional, warrantless spying on innocent American citizens’ communications.

What really is going on here is that George W. Bush is a favored puppet of the uniparty. He can be counted on not just to start whatever war du jour but to govern basically the way every president since Reagan has, with the glaring exception of Trump. That’s what “reasonable” means when uttered by the likes of the august Representative Brad.