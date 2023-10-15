Retired Spook Leon Panetta: ‘No Regrets’ About Biden Laptop ‘Russian Disinformation’ Lie

“Retired” (they never actually retire until they die) CIA Director Leon Panetta appeared for a softball interview on Fox News recently in which he expressed no interest in apologizing to the American people for his part in rigging the 2020 election by deeming the Hunter Biden laptop “disinformation,” which resulted in its censorship across social media.

Fmr. CIA Director Panetta: “I don’t have any regrets about [the letter claiming Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation]” “My concern was to alert the public [about] disinformation … Frankly I haven’t seen any evidence from any intelligence agency that that was not the case” pic.twitter.com/CxmBomVgL9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2023

Here are his comments:

Bret, look, I was extremely concerned about Russian interference and misinformation, and we all know it, intelligence agencies discovered that Russia had continued to push disinformation across the board, and my concern was to kind of alert the public to be aware that these disinformation efforts went on. And frankly, I haven’t seen any evidence from any intelligence agency that that was not the case… I think disinformation is involved here. I think Russian disinformation is part of what we’re seeing everywhere. I don’t trust the Russians. That’s exactly why I was concerned that the public not trust the Russians either.

The mildest, most tepid possible credit to human Ken doll Bret Baier for at least asking the question that would otherwise go unasked on any other corporate state media outlet.

But what cuckoldry that he didn’t follow up with basic questions like: “Answer the question directly and save your spook talking points for MSNBC, you corrupt old fool: did the laptop belong to Joe Biden’s crackhead son or not, and was the content found inside real or not?”

Alas, Baier is what passes for adversarial journalism on Fox News? It’s a sick joke. It’s the best you’re ever going to get from that network – at least since Tucker Carlson was fired for having too much integrity and spine.

The reason, of course, that Bret will not press Panetta any further is that, if he did, not only would Panetta blacklist Fox News forever, but he would also get his legion of Deep State ghouls who follow his lead to stop appearing on the network and to stop feeding juicy bits of Deep State disinformation to the network that it can then repackage as “news” and feed to its hopelessly propagandized audience.

This is called “access journalism,” and it is how the Swamp and Swamp-adjacent media like Fox News operates. For its part, some might call Fox News the “loyal opposition” or “controlled opposition” in that it gives the appearance of being adversarial to the Swamp and the Democrats that control it but functions as a shepherding organization that keeps the rubes pacified, exuding just enough gumption to appease them but never enough to truly challenge power.

It’s a dirty game, folks. No joke.