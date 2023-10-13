U.S. Chamber of Commerce Cheerleading Migrant Invasion at Southern Border

I have previously explained that, for all the bluster from Republican leadership and all the obfuscation of the true nature of the crisis by Democrats, the border will never be closed in the current political atmosphere for one simple reason: the powers that run the government view unchecked immigration as a net benefit for their interests. Accordingly, last month, the head policy guru for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce offered some intriguing policy prescriptions regarding immigration.

Via U.S. Chamber of Commerce (emphasis added):

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement after the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas’s decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program: “The Texas Federal District Court’s ruling reinforces the fact that thousands of our neighbors who were brought to the U.S. as children, were educated here, and make significant contributions to many American communities, continue to confront an increasingly uncertain future. It’s long past time for Congress to pass bipartisan legislation that would provide Dreamers with permanent legal status. Doing so is not just good for our communities and the economy, it is also the right thing to do.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the foremost lobby promoting corporate interests via influence-peddling in the federal government. The reason, obviously, that the organization favors ever-increasing immigration is that the bulk of such migrants are low-skilled competitors to American workers, particularly in manufacturing and service, who drive down the price of labor — a constant fixation of executives and shareholders in publicly traded companies.

If that’s not readily apparent, ask yourself: what other possible reason would a business lobby have for advocating immigration if not for the cheap labor it provides that can be leveraged against the domestic workforce? What conceivable reason otherwise would the lobby have for injecting itself into a seemingly unrelated, highly contentious political wedge issue? Out of a deep and abiding moral concern for the welfare of the starving masses? Did the capitalists of capitalists suddenly become bleeding-heart international socialists overnight?

Via Fox Business (emphasis added):

The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce used a speech this week to call for the doubling of legal immigration into the United States as well as a “permanent solution” for illegal immigrants who came to the country as children. CEO Suzanne Clark said in the speech Tuesday that fellow CEOs and business leaders believe there is a “workforce shortage” posing a crisis that is “contributing to supply chain disruptions and rising inflation.” “So, who wants to put their talent to work and pursue their dreams in a dynamic economy flush with opportunity? Immigrants of every skill level. Where are they going to go? The U.S. or Canada? Let’s make it Austin or Boston, Atlanta or Denver, or any of the countless U.S. destinations in search of top talent,” she said.

The problem is not a “workforce shortage” domestically; it’s that the terms under which employment is offered are unpalatable to an American workforce with some degree of options at its disposal. Starving migrants imported from failed states living hand-to-mouth have no such luxury of negotiating the terms of their employment.