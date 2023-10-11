'You Should Be Ashamed’: Karine Jean-Pierre Excoriated in Today’s Press Briefing

At today’s White House propaganda power hour, diversity hire Karine Jean-Pierre was heckled by an independent journalist fed up with the embargo on questions from reporters outside of the small cadre of state-approved journalists allowed to ask the princess questions.

Steven Nelson of The New York Post – not a small-time operation – lambasted Pierre after she refused yet again to allow him a question: “You should be ashamed of that! That shows disrespect to a free and independent media! It’s blasphemous to one of our country’s largest & widely read newspapers, Karine. That shows contempt for a free and independent press.”

REPORTER: "You haven't called on me in two season Karine!" JEAN-PIERRE: "And I'm not calling on you today!" "You should be ashamed of that! That shows disrespect to a free and independent media! It's a blacklist!" pic.twitter.com/32kjk9bLqu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2023

You can see the unearned condescension dripping off her face as she smirks and waits out Nelson before moving on to another hack to ask another tired question.

The lapdog media that is allowed to attend these theatre productions is a sad embarrassment to the practice of journalism. They are journalists only in the most technical sense of the term.

They say “please” and “thank you” when she calls on them like a schoolteacher. They sycophantically laugh at her stupid jokes that are never – literally never – funny and usually make no sense. They treat her as if anything she says is legitimate when she is nothing more than a semi-literate propagandist who can barely muddle her way through her pre-written notecards to promulgate the White House lie of the day – all in the service of massaging the image of her demented child sex-predator boss on behalf of the handlers who control him.

On the substance of these events, there is virtually none. All of the questions, almost without exception, are procedural and technocratic in nature. Very rarely is a cutting question that exposes the state’s sordid operations posed, and, when it is, that reporter is blacklisted and never allowed to pose any more. They’re certainly not permitted to ever get anywhere near the Brandon entity, as the pool given access to him for pre-ordained questions is even smaller than the one KJP deals with.

This recent debacle isn’t the first time KJP has tangled with independent media who slip through the dragnet and make it into the press briefing room, although they rarely if ever are called upon to ask any questions.

As I have covered at PJ Media, KJP has a long-running feud with heroic African reporter Simon Ateba, who was kicked out of the White House Correspondents Association as a result of him challenging the diversity hire’s iron rule over the briefing room.