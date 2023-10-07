LGBTQ Public School Groomer: ‘You Have to Catch Kids When They’re Starting Puberty’

The transgenderists targeting children are getting more brazen in the public acknowledgments of their social engineering schemes, presumably because they feel sufficient rhetorical cover and institutional support provided by the public school teacher unions, the school systems themselves, and the corporate state media to not worry about any consequences.

Via Project Veritas:

Project Veritas today released additional undercover footage of HiTOPS employees revealing their efforts to offer sexual and gender identity trainings to elementary aged children. In a recording obtained by Project Veritas, HiTOPS’ Director of Education and Administration, Stacy Robustelli, shared that five students “came out” as LGBTQ as a result of HiTOPS’ training of students in grades three, four, and five.

HiTOPS describes itself as “non-profit organization that fosters strong and healthy young people of all identities by providing inclusive and youth-informed sex education and LGBTQ+ support for young people throughout New Jersey.” Here is the direct quote from Stacy Robustelli, Director of Education & Administration at HiTOPS, regarding her organization’s grooming efforts:

The most critical time to be [in public schools indoctrinating kids] is grades 5-8 because you want to catch kids when they’re starting puberty because that’s the time when identity formation is central to their lives. However, early intervention is key. So we actually are designing a kindergarten through grade 2 curriculum this summer. And I will tell you, One of the most rewarding experiences… we were in a local…elementary school and we were in grades three, four, and five. And after we were there, five students went to the principal’s office and came out (self-disclosed their sexual orientation as LGBT) and it was just so incredibly touching.

This is the most disturbing video you will see all day. Director of education for HiTops, an LGBTQ+ nonprofit focused on bringing queer theory and gender ideology into schools, says that the most critical time to get in the classroom are grades 5-8, to “catch kids when they’re… pic.twitter.com/TUxFPrzhn7 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) October 5, 2023

Notice how the rhetoric has subtly shifted over the past few years from “we just want the kids to be comfortable and safe in how they identity” to “we’re in the schools actively encouraging kids to trans themselves” and “it’s so incredibly touching” when they do.

Where does this crazy train end? Will they just skip the whole “be yourself” routine and start enforcing mandatory gender transitions for equity? Don’t put anything past them. Their uncontrollable lust is for mutilating children as young as possible, both physically and psychologically, for life.

TAKE YOUR CHILDREN OUT OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS pic.twitter.com/6bZE4BSVhH — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) October 6, 2023

HiTOPS is now claiming it is being “targeted by a right-wing hate group” for the utterances of its leadership simply being exposed to the light of day.

Once again, this article will very probably be demonetized by Google ads, as any content pertaining to child transgenderism, climate change, or COVID-19 is. You won’t read about this in mainstream media, and the tech giants are making it increasingly hard to find on search engines and social media.

