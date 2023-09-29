NFL Superstar Travis Kelce Shills the Pfizer Vax

Pfizer’s running a full-court press, to use a sports analogy, on the American public to pressure/manipulate it into accepting another round of seemingly endless COVID-19 shots ambitiously marketed as “vaccines.”

Advertisement

Their sales numbers are lagging far behind what they did during the peak of the COVID terror campaign of 2021, likely for several reasons. First, countless (almost literally so) Americans have been injured by the jabs, which obviously increases what the Public Health™ authorities call “vaccine hesitancy.” Second, the cat is out of the bag that they simply don’t work as initially promised. They do not prevent transmission, do not prevent contract, and only (allegedly) mitigate severe illness and death (also a debatable claim). And, finally, the government subsidy has been lifted, which means individuals are on the hook for these expensive products, although allegedly insurance providers are obligated to cover the cost.

Related: Making a Killing: Americans Shelling Out up to $190 for COVID Boosters

The corporate state media reports that roughly 25% of the U.S. population is enthusiastic about getting injected this go-around. The actual number is probably lower, as such outlets routinely inflate their numbers to create the mirage of popularity and enforce groupthink.

So Pfizer is apparently relying more heavily on celebrity endorsements to get their numbers up, including recruiting Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce to shill the vaccine to young men in particular.

Via Fierce Pharma:

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has recently been the subject of rumors regarding his romantic involvement with singer Taylor Swift, but there is no doubt when it comes to his new pharmaceutical partnership. This week, Kelce made an announcement on his Instagram, launching a new video with the hashtag #PfizerPartner. In the video, he is seen working out, going to dinner, and mowing the lawn all while catching a football, doing an interview or hot air ballooning—playing on the catchphrase “two things at once.” At the end of the video, Kelce is shown in a doctor’s office with two adhesive bandages on his arm, while the narrator mentions that you can request a COVID booster along with your flu shot.

The unforgivableness of Kelce’s moonlighting as a Pfizer propagandist is compounded by the fact that he obviously doesn’t need the money. Economic desperation often compels people do to heinous things simply for a payday, but this does not apply to Kelce. His current Chiefs contract, which is good through 2025, earns him an average annual income of almost $15 million.