Why Is Pope Francis Demanding MORE Mass Migration to Europe?

Give a mouse a cookie… One examining the raw numbers might conclude that Western Europe has done more than enough to accommodate “migrants” from the Third World, with its nations diluting their own cultures and replacing their own populations for the sake of “diversity.”

Last spring, I wrote elsewhere:

In France, immigrants as a share of the total population rose from around 4 percent in 1990 to over ten percent in 2020, a 250% increase. (L’Institut national de la statistique et des études économiques, 2021) At the same time, declining birth rates among non-immigrant French women resulted in more than 19% of babies in France born to foreign-born women in 2017.

Not only are migrants pouring at unsustainable clips through the EU’s porous borders; the women who arrive have substantially higher birth rates than the native populations — a double-whammy of a demographic time-bomb that’s counting down to the eminent implosion of European culture. Some might argue we’ve already passed the tipping point.

Further complicating matters in this regard is that Europe does not have the same tradition as the United States of assimilation of immigrants due to numerous and opaque historical and cultural factors. The effect is that, to a greater extent than in the U.S., these migrants tend to cloister themselves in areas of cities impenetrable by natives — sometimes referred to as “no-go zones” — in which decidedly non-European norms are informally enforced by the unassimilated hordes who occupy them.

One might assume, also, that Democracy™ — which Pope Francis otherwise sings the praises of — means the citizens of France, Italy, Sweden, the UK, Germany, etc. get to decide whom to let into their civilization and whom to reject.

I continued:

In one survey in France, 60% reported a belief that assimilating foreigners is not “pragmatic” due to intransigent cultural differences. (Institut français d’opinion publique, 2020, p. 44) A full 71% in another poll among the French public believe that France has taken in enough refugees and should close the border. (Le Labo de la Fraternité, 2021, p. 7)

None of these arguments, though, are apparently compelling to the Pope, who merely insists that mass-scale replacement-level migration is a “long term reality that governments must deal with humanely.”

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

Pope Francis challenged French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders to open their ports to people fleeing hardship and poverty, insisting Saturday that the continent isn’t facing a migration “emergency” but rather a long-term reality that governments must deal with humanely. For a second straight day in the French port city of Marseille, Francis took aim at European countries that have used “alarmist propaganda” to justify closing their doors to migrants and tried to shame them into responding with charity instead. He called for migrants to have legal pathways to citizenship, and for the Mediterranean Sea that so many cross to reach Europe to be a beacon of hope, not a graveyard of desperation.

Not being Catholic and not being overly interested in the musings of Vatican bureaucrats, I can’t pretend to understand why the Pope so concerns himself with advocating for even more mass migration to Europe. But it speaks, perhaps, to a level of self-flagellation, of suicidal nihilism unique to the West and its institutions.