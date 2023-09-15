Wrap Your Mind Around the CDC's New Convoluted 'Vaccine' Guidance

“Should I get a COVID vaccine now?” was the seemingly basic question posed to new CDC Director Mandy Cohen. Cohen is the transparent ditz with the mental faculties of a TikTok influencer who bragged on camera about setting COVID policy in her role as North Carolina Public Health™ czar by calling up her girlfriends and having a chat: “When [the Secretary of Health and Human Services in [Massachusetts] was like, are you gonna let them have professional football? And I was like, no. And she’s like, OK, neither are we [schoolgirl giggle].”

Obviously, this is a serious individual with a deep respect for civil liberties whose advice we should all organize our lives around under penalty of law.

Lately, Cohen has been on the PR warpath to force-feed Pfizer and Moderna’s new “boosters” to the public. “We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19. CDC is now recommending updated COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months and older to better protect you and your loved ones,” she said in a CDC statement earlier this week.

The Newspaper of Record invited her to pen an entire guest essay propagandizing its readers on the matter.

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

While we would all love to leave Covid-19 in the rearview mirror for good, the virus is still here. And it will probably always be with us. The good news is that we have the tools to help people avoid serious illness, hospitalization, death and long Covid symptoms. We can minimize the virus’s damage to our lives by using one of our most effective tools in combating the virus: updated Covid-19 vaccines. Covid-19 vaccines are the best way to give the body the ability to keep the virus from causing significant harm*. Extensive studies and real-world experience have shown that they are safe and they work. And most Americans take them. Since the Covid-19 vaccines became widely available in 2021, more than 270 million Americans have received shots, preventing countless deaths and hospitalizations.

*This is a transparent lie. The “best way to give the body the ability to keep the virus from causing significant harm” is natural immunity, which is conferred on any human with a functional immune system who has been exposed to the virus — at this point, the vast majority of the population.

Via the noted domestic terrorist conspiracy theorists at the New England Journal of Medicine:

Among persons who had been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 (regardless of whether they had received any dose of vaccine or whether they had received one dose before or after infection), protection against reinfection decreased as the time increased since the last immunity-conferring event; however, this protection was higher than that conferred after the same time had elapsed since receipt of a second dose of vaccine among previously uninfected persons.

Anyway, in response to the question “Should I get a COVID vaccine now?” this is what guidance trusted expert Mandy Cohen had to offer:

So, until the full updated vaccine is available… those who have never been vaccinated and then some people who are older at higher risk for COVID infection might be best to get the existing COVID shot now and not wait… If you do get the current COVID-19 vaccine now or in early September, it could delay your ability to get this updated vaccine that is coming out in the middle of September.

How much clearer could she be?