YouTube Demonetizes Montage of Democrats Denying Elections, Calls It 'Dangerous' and 'Harmful'

The prevailing message from the corporate state media since the 2020 farce and subsequent Jan. 6 election integrity protest — which they’ve billed as an “insurrection” by “domestic terrorists” — has been that questioning elections is tantamount to treason.

For example, from the article “Is it treason? As Trump denies election results, legal scholar unpacks his attempt to stay in office,” via The Philadelphia Inquirer, Nov. 12, 2020 (emphasis added):

No American president has ever used the powers of his office to deny the results of an election he lost — until now. For nearly four years, President Donald Trump has wallowed in a sea of alternative facts. He began his presidency with (false) boasts that he had the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, and he is spending his last weeks wreaking damage throughout the government. Yet again, we learn Trump is not just a bully but the Constitution’s worst nightmare… This is certainly lawlessness, a cavalier rejection of the rule of law. Some call what Trump is doing in refusing to recognize his defeat nothing less than treason. Under our Constitution, treason “shall consist” of “levying War against the” United States, “or in adhering to their Enemies.”

More “experts say” technocratic tripe of the kind I’ve dissected elsewhere. All of your opinions, corporate state media says, are invalid unless vetted, confirmed, and spoon-fed to you by the governing authorities.

By the same logic, would Democrat Party apparatchiks repeating over and over and over that the 2016 election was illegitimate and rigged by Russia not be tantamount to treason?

You will be scandalized to learn that not only do Democrats who deny elections not face political prosecutions in the same way Trump has, but their denials are also actively censored by the corporate state on their behalf as de facto PR managers.

Here is Matt Orfelea’s excellent and now-demonetized montage on the subject:

Subsequently, Orfelea’s entire YouTube channel was also demonetized on dubious grounds, as Matt Taibbi explains at Racket News (emphasis added):

A year ago, this site had to throw a public fit to resolve a preposterous controversy involving videographer Matt Orfalea and YouTube. The issue centered around the above video, “‘Rigged’ Election Claims, Trump 2020 vs. Clinton 2016,” which despite total factual accuracy was cited under its “Elections Misinformation” policy. YouTube in July of last year demonetized Orf’s entire channel over his content, saying “we think it violates our violent criminal organizations policy.

A video showing Democrats spreading ostensible “election misinformation” is itself censored on “election misinformation” policy! This is peak irony.

Now the same video has been deemed to exhibit “harmful or dangerous acts” — the “harmful or dangerous acts” not being the election denials by Democrats themselves but apparently the act of exposing them in a montage.

Continuing: