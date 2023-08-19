Techno-Hell: YouTube Adopts WHO 'Medical Misinformation' Censorship Regime

I’m sorry; did you think you lived in a sovereign country where laws — and yes, norms that underpin laws — are subject to local control?

That’s so 1952.

Here in the Brave New World, unelected bureaucrats at the multinational World Health Organization decide what American citizens are allowed to say in the de facto public square that is YouTube.

Via Reclaim the Net:

YouTube, the titan of online video content, has expanded its Covid misinformation policy to cover what it calls all forms of medical misinformation. YouTube has also declared its plan to delist videos promoting “cancer treatments proven to be harmful or ineffective,” effectively disallowing content creators from encouraging natural cures. The platform pledges to implement its medical misinformation policies when a topic exhibits high public health risks, is supposedly prone to misinformation, and when official guidance from health authorities is accessible to the public.

Here are details on the platform’s new plans to police speech under the guise of fighting “medical misinformation,” straight from the horse’s mouth (emphasis added):

As medical information – and misinformation – continuously evolves, YouTube needs a policy framework that holds up in the long term, and preserves the important balance of removing egregiously harmful content while ensuring space for debate and discussion*.

That these organizations even feel the need to pay lip service to “debate and discussion” in the context of announcements of new censorship policies at this point seems entirely fruitless: the ultra-lib, forever-masking crowd doesn’t actually care about the protection of free speech (which, incidentally, was once the domain of the left). On the other hand, no one who is still sane believes that YouTube is in the “debate and discussion” business, no matter what talking points they slip into their censorship policies. So, that elicits the question: whom is this kind of rhetoric for? Why even bother to maintain the pretense of being an open platform when one side doesn’t care and the other side knows too well to believe it?

Continuing via YouTube:

Moving forward, YouTube will streamline dozens of our existing medical misinformation guidelines to fall under three categories – Prevention, Treatment, and Denial. These policies will apply to specific health conditions, treatments, and substances where content contradicts local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO)… We will remove content that contradicts health authority guidance on treatments for specific health conditions, including promoting specific harmful substances or practices.

How strange, then, that Pfizer knew about the risks of breastfeeding mothers passing the mRNA spike proteins to their babies in 2021, which is now established scientific fact, yet the corporate state media outlets insisted pregnant women should get vaxxed up.

Surely, YouTube isn’t going to selectively enforce and weaponize its policy on behalf of multinational pharmaceutical forms and multinational governing bodies like the WHO?

Surely not.

Right?