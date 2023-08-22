WATCH: 'Empathetic' Biden Appears to Fall Asleep at Gathering for Maui Wildfire Survivors

The smell of virgin pages wafted through the swinging doors

And the croaking speech he’d heard from countries counselors before

They said “we all care for you, we know how you suffer

But I know you can succeed, I used to have it so much rougher’ There’s hope in the words and emotion in the eyes

It’s so easy to be misled by the savvy gentle guise

And like fools we trust the delivery

But it’s all just drunk sincerity

-Bad Religion, ‘Drunk Sincerity’

Obviously, the Brandon entity harbors a deep and enduring empathy for the population he allegedly governs. The corporate media loves to remind the deplorables of the cavernous depths of his empathy.

Here he is as president-elect with “Dr.” Jill Biden (not a medical doctor) and sad, once-funny-comedian-turned-news-actor (how the mighty fall) Stephen Colbert promising America that he would bring empathy back to the White House.

And here is Forbes in 2020 slobbering all over Brandon and his alleged empathy:

Empathy is the capacity to feel for someone else, to feel compassion for what they are experiencing. As our nation is riven by the twin viruses of Covid-19 and systemic racism, and the resulting economic fallout, people in need, or people in general, want to know that someone cares… Biden feels empathetic because that is who he is. He acts on empathy because he feels he must. And therein lies the leadership lesson. Being and doing are different things. Here are some tips for acting on empathy.

This is all a very touching and deeply moving strategy that Brandon’s handlers employed in 2019-20 so as to make a contrast with Trump, who was painted as narcissistic and self-absorbed. If you believe the 2020 election was on the level (it wasn’t — a story for another day), that strategy may have hit paydirt.

And Brandon’s gone to that well over and over and over throughout the years.

As Rick Moran reported for PJ Media, while speaking to Maui survivors, he compared the catastrophic, growing casualty count to a small kitchen fire at one of his houses some years ago: “We have a little sense — Jill and I — of what it’s like to lose a home. I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat.”

How moving.

Only a Kool-Aid-drinking fool (so, your average MSNBC viewer or New York Times reader) would believe that the “Senator from MBNA,” with his crooked crackhead son arranging bribery schemes with Chinese and Ukrainian oligarchs, knows what material loss looks like.

Then, to add insult to injury, the empathetic Brandon apparently fell asleep while listening to Maui residents discuss their losses. Note the woman on the left of the frame wiping tears from her eyes while Brandon slumps over, seemingly catching some much-needed shut-eye after cutting his vacation short to try to put out the growing political fire in Hawaii.