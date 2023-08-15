WATCH: Hillary Cackles Like a Hyena on MSNBC About Latest Trump Indictments

Just when you thought she couldn’t be more like a human-sized nail on a chalkboard, Hillary Clinton has outdone herself.

Appearing on MSNBC alongside resident lesbian kingpin Rachel Maddow, Clinton, happier than a pig in s***, offered up her hyena-like cackle when asked for her thoughts on the most recent Trump indictments, which dropped the same day as her appearance.

Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton laughing with glee at the latest Trump indictments… pic.twitter.com/LbxT2QLniC — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) August 15, 2023

“Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Rachel Maddow about her feelings about the indictments and accusations Donald Trump is facing, noting that she does not feel any satisfaction at having predicted Trump’s authoritarian inclinations and expressing ‘great, profound sadness’ for the United States,” reads the MSNBC blurb, as if Clinton is capable of feeling “profound sadness” — or any human emotion — for anything but herself and her limitless political ambitions.

During her appearance, in addition to gloating over the political prosecution of the man who handed her the most epic electoral defeat in American history, Clinton opined on Democracy™ and the dangers of election denialism along with Maddow:

The irony of watching Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton scold people for spreading conspiracy theories about stolen elections when they were the biggest Trump-Russian collusion hoaxers after the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/ptBksdnCpZ — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) August 15, 2023

“The system of democracy at its heart is the idea that the people get to decide how we are governed. And if we no longer believe that our will is effectuated through the system, if bad actors tell us falsely that every election is stolen and that the only way an election is trustworthy is if they come out on top of it, it tells you something not just about that person or that moment, it maybe wounds us as a democracy, and in a way that’s hard to repair,” Maddow prompts Clinton.

“Well, I think the truth matters,” Clinton begins before going on a tirade about the importance of the Trump prosecutions and standard liberal talking points about “respect for our institutions,” etc.

One would be remiss not to note that these are the same people, ironically, who promulgated the fact-free Russiagate conspiracy theory hoax, now totally debunked by the Mueller investigation and countless other reports, for a literal half-decade in the service of coping with Clinton’s utterly unexpected 2016 loss.

In addition to the Russigate hoax, of which Maddow was the undisputed media ringleader and for which she has never been made to repent — because MSNBC is not in the news business but in the propaganda business — TIME Magazine has openly bragged about the Deep State’s successful efforts to rig the 2020 election against Trump, which I have previously covered at PJ Media.