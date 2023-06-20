Transgender Activists Make 'Urine Protests' a Thing

Social Justice™ people have a real fixation on scatological stuff.

First, we had the “period protests” in which bio-fronthole birthing people, otherwise known as women, threw their menses to the wind as an act of self-empowerment or something. Some of them even painted with it to make their point, whatever that was. Abortion activists mailed theirs to the Supreme Court for gender equity after the Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned.

This woman mailed her period blood to the Supreme Court to protest the overturning of #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/Km9z3YnDt6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 26, 2022

Now, they are engaged in something called “urine protests.”

Via Vice:

Trans activists left over 60 bottles of piss outside the offices of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)… to protest the government watchdog’s policy on trans access to public facilities. Masked representatives of the anonymous group Pissed Off Trannies (POT) ceremonially delivered the urine to the EHRC offices in Westminster, London and staged what they described as a “piss-in”. One member pissed herself in her bejewelled gown, before pouring bottles of urine on herself and the pavement outside the building, all the while shouting: “The EHRC has blood on its hands and piss on its streets”. The activist, speaking to VICE on the condition of anonymity, described the dramatic action as “an extreme version of the public embarrassment that trans people experience on a daily basis, using the toilet that either doesn’t fit with their gender or using the one that does, and then facing the backlash of people’s judgement”.

Now they’re mentoring children in their ways under the guise of promoting gender equity.

UK: A "gender queer" event was held at the Tate Museum last weekend, featuring a trans activist reading from a sexual magazine while wearing women's lingerie. The event was intended for ages 16+ but was held in close proximity to children's activities.https://t.co/lwEiYRmCpr — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) June 13, 2023

This is called cultural enrichment, and it’s one of our most sacred values in Democracy™.

The modern left’s initial overriding impulse, as their ideology is predicated on nihilistic hatred of everything in the vein of Vladimir Lenin, is to desecrate what their political opponents hold in high esteem. Leftists hate anything that conveys deeper meaning beyond the material world or a sense of transcendence or awe — especially when it’s a sacred cultural artifact.

That’s why they insist on defacing (however temporarily so far) priceless works of art that are deeply important to the West’s cultural legacy for the climate change protests.

Their wicked little hearts — tortured and disfigured as they have been by pop culture — light up with pure animal delight when they see the emotional turmoil they inflict on those who value and, in fact, treasure, their Western cultural heritage.

It’s why they make everything ugly on purpose — to demoralize and submit you to the embrace of ugliness as an aesthetic virtue.

It’s also why the members of the Social Justice™ cult adorn themselves with a hideous array of piercings in odd places and the most flamboyantly unattractive hair dye jobs they can think of.

Ugliness is core to their identity.