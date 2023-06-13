Zuckerberg Cops to Censoring True COVID Information at Behest of Public Health™ 'Experts'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a rat fleeing from the sinking COVID (censor)ship, has blamed the “scientific establishment” for his company’s censorship of true information regarding the virus and the “vaccines” (which aren’t conventional vaccines).

Via Fox News:

Meta (Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed recently that the scientific “establishment” asked his platform to “censor” posts about COVID-19 that ended up being “debatable or true.” In his comments during Thursday’s episode of the “Lex Fridman Podcast,” Zuckerberg discussed the “issues and challenges” of executing his platform’s policies on removing “misinformation.” He said it can be “really tricky” when some content is false, “but may not be harmful, so it’s like, alright, are you going to censor someone for just being wrong, if there’s no kind of harm implication of what they’re doing?’” As an example, Zuckerberg said, “Just take some of the stuff around COVID earlier on in the pandemic, where there were real health implications, but there hadn’t been time to fully vet a bunch of the scientific assumptions, and, unfortunately, I think a lot of the establishment on that kind of waffled on a bunch of facts.”

“In February 2021, Facebook announced it would censor what it called false and misleading health claims, including assertions that Covid-19 is ‘man-made or manufactured.’ The site reversed course just three months later after the idea that the virus may have originated from a lab-leak in Wuhan, China, began to enter the mainstream,” National Review reports in its write-up of the podcast.

The question never asked in the halls of power is: why should the Public Health™ authorities have a say over what information is or is not allowed on social media? This role is not in their proper purview, and it never was.

It’s simply taken that the experts rule in our modern dystopian technocracy and that disagreeing with their edicts is “attacking science,” as Anthony Fauci once claimed on national television.

In 2021, my own Facebook account was permanently suspended, either for COVID “misinformation” (which was all factual information supported by cited facts) or using a term for transgenders that rhymes with “uncanny.” (I can’t recall exactly which was the death knell for my account because I got multiple warnings for each transgression. The LGBTQ+++™ and COVID narratives were equally compulsively enforced then.)

I lost touch with a few longtime friends of yesteryear whom I only liaised with on Facebook, but, other than that, my excommunication has been for the best.