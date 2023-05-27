Poll: Biden Approval Rating Declines to All-Time Low

A new CNN poll via SSRS sheds some interesting light on the Brandon administration’s apparent electoral decline, beyond the extent to which it had already declined since his assumption of the Oval Office in 2021.

Most notably, his approval rating has fallen to a new low of 35%, down from an all-time high of 59% in January 2021. (It’s possible that some poll out there at some point put Biden at lower than 35% approval, but, if so, I haven’t seen it.)

Via CNN:

Just a third of Americans say that Biden winning in 2024 would be a step forward or a triumph for the country (33%). At the same time, the survey finds a decline in favorable views of Biden over the past six months, from 42% in December to 35% now. And results from the same poll released earlier this week showed Biden’s approval rating for handling the presidency at 40%, among the lowest for any first-term president since Dwight Eisenhower at this point in their term. Within his own party, 60% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters say they back Biden for the top of next year’s Democratic ticket, 20% favor activist and lawyer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and 8% back author Marianne Williamson. Another 8% say they would support an unnamed “someone else.”

Furthermore, a solid 42% of Biden supporters polled said they could be persuaded to vote for someone else in the primary.

Compare Biden’s squishy base of support to Trump’s. The former president, whatever one thinks of him as a person or candidate, objectively commands a nearly unshakeable loyalty from his own respective base that, in my view, is going to make running a coup on him in the primary a nearly impossible task. But that’s a tale for another day.

As Biden’s mental facilities decline along with his poll numbers, it’s difficult to imagine what tricks his handlers are going to pull out of the hat to turn the ship around between now and November 2024.

If they could abandon him for the next puppet they might — although the Deep State likely enjoys very much having a dementia patient as its theoretical boss. But even if they were inclined to get rid of him, the Democrat Party’s problem is that the obvious replacement, Kamala Harris, does even worse in polling than Brandon. Worse, they can’t do anything about their Harris problem because replacing her would engender a non-stop barrage of Social Jutice™ Huffington Post and Buzzfeed thinkpieces decrying the racist usurpation of a sacred lady Person of Color™.

It’s a total mess, and one is forced to wonder what the unseen technocrats directing the Party were thinking when they put Kamala on the 2020 ticket as VP.