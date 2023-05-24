WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Suffers Incoherent Meltdown Over Ron DeSantis and Twitter Spaces, Fantasizes About Coming Race War

Whoopi Goldberg went on an unhinged rant ahead of Ron DeSantis’ campaign announcement on Twitter spaces.

Via Mediaite:

“Whoopi Goldberg led The View in their skepticism for Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) reported plan to launch his 2024 run for president in a Twitter Spaces event…

When the panel arrived at the movement to make Twitter the new core of the right-wing media ecosystem, Goldberg copped to being “old” and behind the times, even as she argued that DeSantis should be making the announcement on TV.”

“I don’t understand. I didn’t know what he was saying…. This idea of announcement [sic] on Twitter… do that on television, okay?” Goldberg yelled into the camera, to which the menopausal audience enthusiastically clapped. “I wanna see you do it on television.”

“I want to see you take real Americans’ questions,” Goldberg added, apparently confusing a campaign announcement with a town hall Q&A format.

She then moved on to some kind of weird Charles Manson-esque fantasy about race war, asking rhetorically why DeSantis hates people of color and then abruptly pivoting to a reference to some obscure gay riot from 1975: “I don’t want to dislike you. I can’t help it, because you don’t give me any reason, because I don’t understand why do you dislike people of color? What’s wrong with American history? What’s wrong with gay folks? You know, Anita Bryant did this stuff in 1975, and gay folks rose up and fought for what they needed. That’s what’s coming, man! It’s coming, it’s coming. That’s not a threat.”

Ironically, I could barely understand this woman’s criticism. Frankly, it’s amazing she can dress herself in the morning. The whole rant had a bizarre dementia-like flavor to it reminiscent of a nursing home resident who thinks the minority staff is stealing her non-existent valuables from her room.

These people don’t understand what the internet is or how it works or why it’s going to totally supplant the dinosaur legacy media like The View‘s benefactor, ABC. All that they know is the world is changing in ways they can’t understand, like why a leading presidential candidate would choose to go to Twitter to announce his campaign rather than one of the dying media outlets they work for.

Whoopi’s recent tirade wasn’t the first unintelligible anti-DeSantis rant she’s done on air. Back in March, she lamented that the candidate was not prepared to lead America because something… something… diversity: “There are things that are going to come up that you can’t hide, that you can’t fix,” she said. “So dude, you’re not ready for America. You’re not ready for this country yet. ‘Cause you haven’t learned that we are a diverse nation! So, you can run if you want to, but I ain’t voting for you.”