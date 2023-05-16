Sports Illustrated's 'Transgender' Cover Model Has a Hip-to-Waist Ratio Problem

“Transgender” model Leyna Bloom made history as the first of her kind to grace the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover back in 2021.

Having apparently not pandered sufficiently to the LGBTQ+++™ mafia, the magazine has double-dipped with its 2023 swimsuit edition, featuring another transgender on the cover.

Via The Advocate:

Pop star Kim Petras is one of four cover models for Sports Illustrated’s 2023 swimsuit edition, making her only the second out transgender woman to appear on the cover, the publication announced Monday. Model and actress Leyna Bloom was the first, having been on the cover in 2021. “It’s definitely a scary time to be transgender in America, but there’s also so much more representation than there’s ever been, and there’s so many things on the bright side,” Petras told the magazine. “I do feel a pressure sometimes to represent the trans community with everything I do, because I feel very blessed that I am at this point where I have all these amazing opportunities that I’ve worked really hard for and feel so happy when I hear from trans people in general that they’re inspired by me.”

This is all a stunning and brave celebration of Our Values™ like Diversity™ and whatever, but my first impression of the image below is that the dude has a serious hip aesthetic problem that gives the whole game away.

He’s now what the LGBTQ+++™ people call “passing.”

Transwoman Kim Petras is in the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue! Sidenote: she underwent gender confirmation surgery at age 16. pic.twitter.com/bwgWbszRpI — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 15, 2023

Via Anatomy Standard:

The geometry of bony pelvis differs significantly between males and females – the phenomena caused by adaptation to the obstetric demands. Females have a relatively larger and rounder pelvic cavity, a shorter and more posteriorly projecting sacrum, a wider subpubic angle, and smaller acetabula with a larger distance between them.

Sad day for the transes.

Of course, The Science™ offers “hip feminization” hormones and surgery (for a fee) to dudes like Kim Petras to turn them into pretty ladies with the hallmark “hourglass” contours of a real woman.

Via 2Pass Clinic (emphasis added):

Marilyn Monroe, Beyoncé, Scarlet Johansson, Sophia Loren, all beautiful women famous for their feminine figure. This is due to their hourglass figure: a small waist and wider hips. Women with an hourglass figure have a low waist-to-hip ratio – this is the ratio of the circumference of your waist to that of your hips. Women with an hourglass figure have a waist-to-hip ratio of 0.7, whereas for men, that is an average of 0.9. HRT, or Hormone Replacement Therapy, can help alter the way soft tissue forms in the body and the way existing fat will get redistributed. Surgical intervention through Body Feminization Surgery can be a solution to those in which HRT doesn’t achieve the desired soft tissue changes. It can create a lower waist-to-hip ratio for those that desire it.

Why would Petras not have availed himself of such services? He has clearly spent a small fortune on other elective surgeries in his quest to defy biology, and, as a Grammy winner, he presumably has the funds.