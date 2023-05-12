Denver Councilwoman Floats Whites-Only Business Tax

In the service of collecting on slavery reparations, an ultra-woke Denver city council member is floating a generous (with other people’s money) tax on white-owned businesses.

Racist taxation policy is Equity™, which is one of Our Sacred Values™ in Democracy™.

Obviously, taxing whitey is crucial because Denver has always been a notorious epicenter of White Supremacy™.

Via the New York Post:

A Denver councilwoman caused a stir when she declared that white-owned businesses should pay reparations. Candi CdeBaca, a 37-year-old Democratic Socialist who is facing a run-off election in June, told a business forum Thursday that white-owned businesses should pay an additional race-based tax, which would be given in turn as reparations to minority-owned businesses. “Capitalism was built on stolen land, stolen labor, and stolen resources,” CdeBaca told the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance, 9 News reported. She said business improvement districts could levy the racial tax. ‘You could be collecting those extra taxes from white-led businesses all over the city and redistributing them to black and brown-owned businesses,” she said.

What does “capitalism was built on stolen land, stolen labor, and stolen resources” even mean? Capitalism is an economic ideology that promotes free-market exchange with minimal state interference. It has nothing whatsoever to do with stealing land. If, as has happened throughout history, nominally capitalist states have sanctioned land theft, that is an entirely separate issue from the ideology of capitalism.

This reminds me of that one time Tucker had the ditzy fashion writer from Teen Vogue on his show who had written a cringe thinkpiece about how Trump threatened something she called the “sovereignty of an entire religion,” referring to Islam and Trump’s purportedly racist “Muslim ban.”

“What does that even mean?” Carlson asked, to which the fashion writer responded with a word salad of more woke gibberish. It was an exquisite interview, vintage Tucker.

Returning to the racist Denver white business taxation proposal, when CdeBaca received backlash for her racist proposal, she, true to Social Justice™ form, accused her critics of racism and transphobia or whatever.

Via Denver Post:

Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca said she has been weathering a storm of criticism — some of which is racist and includes death threats — since an election forum on Thursday when she described a reparations strategy of taxing white-owned businesses. The barrage of hate speech particularly ramped up after a far-right and anti-LGBTQ social media account shared a clip of CdeBaca — who is running for reelection — at the forum, hosted by the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance.

CdeBaca is the same woman who, as Matt Margolis reported a few years back, retweeted a now-deleted post from ultra-lib Susan Daniel that read, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

“#solidarity Yaaaas!!” wrote CdeBaca, followed by a bunch of stupid emojis.