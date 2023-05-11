Techno-Hell: First-Ever Lab-Created Baby Sourced From THREE DNA Donors

British scientists playing God have created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) a human baby using the combined DNA of three donors.

The first UK baby created with DNA from three people has been born after doctors performed a groundbreaking IVF procedure that aims to prevent children from inheriting incurable diseases. The technique, known as mitochondrial donation treatment (MDT), uses tissue from the eggs of healthy female donors to create IVF embryos that are free from harmful mutations their mothers carry and are likely to pass on to their children. Because the embryos combine sperm and egg from the biological parents with tiny battery-like structures called mitochondria from the donor’s egg, the resulting baby has DNA from the mother and father as usual, plus a small amount of genetic material – about 37 genes – from the donor.

Prolific child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, with extensive ties to the upper echelons of multiple Western governments and scientific elites, was obsessed with using such methods to create a “super race” of transhumans using his own DNA — a megalomaniacal fantasy that is increasingly a realistic aspiration for a man of his status and connections.

In the aftermath of his 2008 sex trafficking conviction, Epstein hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his ranch in New Mexico, one of his properties where young women, including minors, were allegedly abused, the newspaper reported in a major investigation. Though there is little evidence the scheme ever progressed beyond fantasy, prominent scientists, including the late Stephen Hawking, regularly attended dinners, lunches and conferences held by Epstein, the Times said. Epstein has long been accused of sexually abusing underage girls. He also has purported connections to Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, and moved in elite social circles in New York, Florida and elsewhere.

In the seminal dystopian science fiction novel Brave New World, all the surviving humans save for the “savages” enclosed on a reservation are created in a lab where their genes are carefully curated and selectively applied to batches of babies based on a scientific caste system. It is no coincidence that the author, Aldous Huxley, was the brother of UNESCO founder Julian Huxley.

All of the transhumanist elites have the same agenda.

In a dramatically underreported development, Chile last year passed a curious law barring “discrimination against mutants and genetically altered people.”

Law No. 21.422 “prohibits labor discrimination against mutations or alterations of genetic material, and in turn, prohibits demanding any certificate or test to verify that the worker does not have such alterations or mutations in his human genome.”

Genetically altered, engineered “humans” will be the next major frontier in the “human rights” agenda.

We are not in Kansas anymore.