Deep State Sics Corporate Media on Intelligence Leaker

“The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it. Even today, there is little value in opposing the threat of a closed society by imitating its arbitrary restrictions. Even today, there is little value in insuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do not survive with it. And there is very grave danger that an announced need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its meaning to the very limits of official censorship and concealment.”

—John F. Kennedy, 1961 (assassinated 1963)

News of Airman Jack Teixeira’s alleged racism and domestic terrorism due to offhand remarks on a Discord server and an affinity for guns have spread far and wide in recent days.

As they do with any enemy of the state in need of character assassination, CNN and the rest of the corporate media put their vast resources to work combing through Teixeira’s personal history and interviewed anyone they could talk to in pursuit of confirmation of his irredeemable evil.

Via CNN:

Most students interviewed by CNN described Teixeira as an odd kid who seemed obsessed with guns, the military and war. He toted around a “dictionary-sized” book on firearms and another about “tanks, planes and submarines,” former classmates said. But some others said he made them feel uneasy. He made comments some perceived as racist and showed up for school after the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas wearing a shirt emblazoned with an AR-15.

Salon went a step further and used the domestic terrorist avatar they fashioned out of Teixeira’s identity to call for an expansion of the DHS war on “domestic terror.”

“Pentagon leak: Dangerous radicalization of American white youth now a national security threat,” reads the headline.

Here’s the first major issue with the prevailing narrative surrounding the leak: seemingly every document the U.S. government ever gets its hands on — fifty million of them per year at a minimum — at this point is classified, and very little of it justifiably so.

There is precious little information that an argument can be made to justify keeping out of the public domain. The standard should be whether releasing the information in question to the public is likely to place American assets or personnel in immediate danger — akin to the limitation on free speech standard under the Constitution. Designations of classification should also be subject to rigorous Congressional oversight.

Examples of information worth temporarily (not permanently) keeping out of public view would include imminent troop movements on a battlefield or closed diplomatic negotiations over issues vital to American national security.

The other issue is that all of the corporate media publications and networks favored by the Deep State have well-established whisper networks with all kinds of government officials who leak classified information 24/7/365.

For some government officials, leaking to the Deep State’s favored state media outlets like NPR and CNN is probably damn near their entire job on a day-to-day practical basis.

The difference is that they only leak information meant to promote the state’s agenda of the day. Their leaks are strategic in that they effectively serve as propaganda — the latest battlefield successes, damaging info on a geopolitical foe who has fallen into the Deep State’s poor graces, etc.

Leaking, again, is standard operating procedure for these people. In this very case, the New York Times benefited from a leak of the whistleblower’s name so that they could report it before the FBI released it publicly.

Intelligence agencies also obviously leaked the arrest details before the arrest occurred. We can know this because a news helicopter was conveniently on scene to capture the moment of the arrest on video, so as to be aired on CNN, MSNBC, and wherever else.

This served to kill two birds with one stone: it was surely a daytime ratings boon for failing CNN while making an example of this young man for would-be future whistleblowers to learn from.

None of this is in the service of national security; it’s national security theater in the service of preserving state secrecy.