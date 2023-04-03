Pentagon Study: 77 Percent of Military-Age Americans Too Fat, Mentally Ill for Service

According to a recent Pentagon study, the state of America’s youth is not conducive to military service.

Via American Military News:

A Pentagon study revealed that 77 percent of young Americans do not qualify for military service without a waiver due to being overweight, drug use, or mental or physical problems. “When considering youth disqualified for one reason alone, the most prevalent disqualification rates are overweight (11 percent), drug and alcohol abuse (8 percent), and medical/physical health (7 percent),” the Pentagon’s 2020 Qualified Military Available Study of Americans between the ages of 17 and 24 read.

Where are the Public Health™ authorities? They crawl out of the woodwork to lecture Americans about mRNA injections when Pfizer profits are on the line, or when the state has a lockdown to sell.

If 77% of the youth population is mentally and/or physically unequipped (44% of that 77% being disqualified for multiple reasons) to serve in the armed forces, which should be a baseline bar to clear, it somehow is not marketed as a “public health emergency,” yet a virus with a 0.6% kill rate (taking the government’s inflated numbers at face value) is an excuse to shut down the entire society and economy for two years.

Continuing:

Several key findings were noted in the summary of the report. For example, most ineligible youth (44 percent) are disqualified for multiple reasons rather than in only one area. Among those ineligible for only one reason, being overweight was the highest disqualification, at 11 percent. Drug use (8 percent), medical/physical only (7 percent) and mental health only (4 percent) were the other leading categories found in the study.

Lots of people trash Gen Z, and not without reason. They are self-entitled, nihilistic, mentally and physically weak, despondent, and mentally ill.

But they are products of their environment. Who raised Gen Z? Where did their despondence come from? It didn’t divinely manifest out of thin air, like a virgin birth. The preceding generations — Gen X, the Boomers — raised these people.

They were inundated in a toxic postmodern, nihilistic, feminist pop culture stew on American television and, after that, on social media. High fructose corn syrup was shoved down their throats by advertisers on commercial breaks. Since their earliest years — perhaps as far back as they can remember — they’ve been medicated. Their teachers and parents fed them Adderall and Ritalin instead of parenting and teaching.

I recall, in public school, multiple classmates regularly administered these drugs on a daily basis and sometimes multiple times in a school day. The phenomenon is so pervasive that it inspired pop-punk band names.

The proper question isn’t, “why is America’s youth so thoroughly disheveled?” It’s, “by what miracle are any of them functional at all?”