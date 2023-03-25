WATCH: Saudi State TV Torches Biden With Parody

Evidence abounds that the United States, and the West more broadly, is losing its standing as the hegemonic world power.

On the geopolitical chessboard front, as reported by PJ Media’s Lincoln Brown, per the Wall Street Journal, “Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic relations in an agreement brokered by China. This move comes after years of rivalry and several days of negotiating in Beijing.”

This is big news for many reasons. It signals serious Chinese headway into the oil-rich Middle East — previously the sole domain of the United States and its Western allies — as well as an unprecedented unity between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran. For anyone who knows the torrid history of these two factions of Islam, this is a most historically unusual development.

On the culture front, this is the first administration ever in which the American president is neither respected nor feared. Previous presidents may have been one or the other, but this one is neither. And for obvious reasons.

Saudi Arabia TV, on its program Saudi Night Live, recently parodied the degenerate American president Joseph Biden.

Via the New York Post:

Joe Biden was portrayed as a hapless buffoon on “SNL” — “Saudi Night Live.” Saudi Arabia’s state-run television network aired a skit where the actor playing the president stumbles as he climbs the staircase leading to Air Force One while the comic portraying Vice President Kamala Harris looks on in horror. The skit poked fun at the real-life gaffes of the 80-year-old Biden, who has had a penchant for frequently losing his balance. In another snippet from the show “Studio 22” that went viral on Friday, the actor portraying Biden is seen wrapping up a speech and waving from a podium at the White House to two flags behind him.

Diplomatic tea leaves, by their nature, are often hard to read, but Saudi Arabia made it obvious that they hold the sitting U.S. president in contempt when the Crown Prince, whom candidate Biden promised to make a “pariah,” cooly fist-bumped Biden in a low-key welcome ceremony as he arrived on the peninsula to beg for oil in mid-2022.

Contrast that Spartan reception with the lavish, theatrical one offered to CCP leader Xi Jinping mere months later, and the contrast is clear.

What does a nascent Iran-Saudi-China axis bode for the rest of the world in the midst of a geopolitical realignment not seen since the end of World War II? Time will tell.