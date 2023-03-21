Jeffrey Epstein Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Confronted by Kim Iversen, Melts Down

Famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz, whose client list formerly included the now-departed Jeffrey Epstein, appeared in an interview with Kim Iversen, intrepid journalist. It didn’t go very well.

Iversen begins the interview shrewdly with a softball question about Trump’s prosecution. If this interview can be analogized to a police interrogation, the detective would begin the process with friendly banter. This is done to establish personal rapport and create an environment considered non-hostile and therefore a “safe space” of sorts to reveal information that might otherwise be more carefully guarded.

Iversen’s tactic fuses perfectly with Dershowitz’s obvious reason for consenting to the interview, which is to hock his new book, Get Trump. He holds it up for the camera, unprompted.

It is all going well for Dershowitz, in his mind, until Iversen drops the hammer at the 9:30 mark. She questions him, very politely, on his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the numerous allegations against whom you can read about here.

“Are you used to having people come on your show to talk about one subject and then sandbagging them on another subject without any warning?” Dershowitz asks rhetorically. And, “This is the last time you’ll have me on your show,” he replies when Iversen thanks him for appearing in the interview.

“I think I got what I needed out of you,” she replies curtly.

Dershowitz could have simply slapped down the accusations in succinct paragraph answers, and he would’ve achieved his objective of selling his book with minimal fallout. Instead, he turned the whole thing into a spectacle, ironically worsening the negative impact on his public image.

Imagine the chutzpah, to feign indignation at being questioned about your close personal relationship with the world’s most infamous child trafficker. Epstein’s mysterious death seemed intended to shut the door on public scrutiny of his vast web of influence, and his network included two former presidents and Bill Gates. The absurdity of expecting to skate without the subject being raised is especially stark when you have previously been credibly accused of sex with a minor, facilitated by Epstein, as Dershowitz has.

As the questioning unfolds, the viewer can see the wheels spinning as Dershowitz plans his moves to put pressure on Iversen to edit the interview. She provides proof that he did so in a follow-up segment added to the video above.

The entire interview after the 9:30 point is worth watching. My dual conclusions are that it takes a certain uncommon moral fortitude to stare down such a demon and his plastic, threatening smile, and that Dershowitz’s intimate knowledge of Epstein’s operation merits further inquiry whenever and wherever he appears in the public sphere. Kudos to Kim Iversen.

WATCH the interview: