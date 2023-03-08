WATCH: Lunatic Person of Color™ Claims Africans 'Invented Almost Everything'

A lady in some ridiculous-looking ethnic getup probably has a master’s degree in women’s and gender studies or something like it, and look at the mush it’s made of her brain.

A lifetime’s worth of Black History Month propaganda in public school probably didn’t help her sort fact from fiction either.

Did I miss something or is she a cosmic grade moron? pic.twitter.com/U96EpByqCF — Get Mental in the House. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@TheMadMan1666) March 7, 2023

“Toilets, sanitary [sic], Everything comes from Africa: the chair, the traffic light, the car, the computer. What is it we haven’t created?” the obviously British woman who apparently considers herself African asked rhetorically.

Of course, contradicting this obvious nonsense should be unnecessary. But here it is:

Karl Benz, most definitely not an African as one can surmise from his surname, invented the automobile in 1886.

Depending on how one defines “computer,” it was invented in 1833 by Charles Babbage, also not African.

Regarding the traffic light, this woman is apparently alluding to an American businessman named Garret Morgan. Although black, he was certainly not African either, as he would not have had the industrial infrastructure or education in Africa at the time to achieve his invention.

The toilet was probably a Chinese thing way back in the BCs

Evidence of who “invented” the chair is hard to come by. Out of generosity of spirit, she can have that one, though.

True greatness. All hail the African continent, progenitor of the great technological innovation we today call the “chair.”