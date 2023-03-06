'Project Fear': Leaked Texts Reveal British Government's COVID Terror Campaign

COVID-19 was not handled as a true public health crisis but as a means by which the biomedical police state could assert itself with minimal pushback, reveals a report that goes into extensive detail, documenting plenty of scandalous exchanges.

Fear and terror were the tools with which it was done.

Via The Telegraph:

“Throughout the course of the pandemic, officials and ministers wrestled with how to ensure the public complied with ever-changing lockdown restrictions. One weapon in their arsenal was fear. “We frighten the pants off everyone,” Matt Hancock suggested during one WhatsApp message with his media adviser. The then health secretary was not alone in his desire to scare the public into compliance. The WhatsApp messages seen by The Telegraph show how several members of Mr Hancock’s team engaged in a kind of “Project Fear”, in which they spoke of how to utilise “fear and guilt” to make people obey lockdown.

In all seriousness and hyperbole aside, COVID was the largest (both in its scale and its consequences) crime in world history. Data comes in continuously to confirm this theory — which was once so outlandish as to be relegated to the dark corners of the internet — and it gains credibility by the day.

Will the criminals be properly punished, both as retribution for the misery they inflicted and as a deterrent for the future Anthony Faucis who will inevitably spring from the bureaucratic sewer?