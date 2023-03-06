Must-Read Literature: Twitter Activist's Unhinged Abortion Propaganda

Future cat lady, if not current cat lady, Katherine Wertheim has advice for American women, especially Red State ladies.

It’s a long thread.

Advice cont.

Download what you need to know about abortion in advance

Know where your nearest abortion clinic is

If you live in a pro-life state, consider moving

Keep with you on paper the numbers for friends/relatives in pro-choice states

Ask your doctor their stance 2/ — Katherine Wertheim (@KathWertheim) March 4, 2023

She encourages women, among dozens of recommendations, each crazier than the last, to:

“Delete period apps now”

“Back away from friends who are snitches” (presumably she thinks red state governments are going to start recruiting confidential informants to prosecute women who abort)

“Don’t date pro-life men”

“Don’t attend college in a pro-life state”

“Know where your nearest abortion clinic is”

Imagine determining your state of residence based entirely on its abortion laws.

Imagine if someone put this amount of effort and planning into… not getting pregnant in the first place. Methods exist to quite easily prevent unwanted pregnancies. Then we could skip all the histrionics and midnight escapes on the New Underground Railroad to abortion heaven in the north.

This lady has committed herself to the role of modern-day Harriet Tubman, trafficking all the world’s downtrodden pregnant people on the road to sweet freedom.

“Free at last, free at last. Thank God Almighty, we are free at last!” Katherine’s liberated victims of the Patriarchy™ will exclaim on the way to the clinic.