Pressure Mounts for EU Commissioner to Release Secrets Texts With Pfizer CEO

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s silence about her dealings with drugmaker Pfizer (PFE.N) leading to the EU’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine contract is hurting public trust and is a problem that will not go away, its ombudsman said. “We need to hear what went on, otherwise it’s going to drag on,” Emily O’Reilly said in an interview, pointing to the EU public prosecutor’s investigation of the bloc’s acquisition of vaccines and the European parliament’s COVID committee’s plans to hold more hearings on the issue. “So it just won’t go away.

Von der Leyen reportedly exchanged messages with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in the month prior to the EU’s purchase of north of 1.8 billion doses of its experimental gene therapy marketed as a “vaccine.” The contents of that back-and-forth have yet to be made public.

Why not? It was public money that went to the procurement of a drug that was mandated across the EU to go to work, school, the gym, or even a grocery store.

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving to people who are hostile to the EU and who are anti-vax, because it can feed into the narrative that something is being hidden,” EU ombudsman Emily O’Reilly said.

You see, O’Reilly is apparently of the opinion that suspicion over secret texts between a government official in a decision-making capacity and a multinational corporation immediately prior to said corporation draining $1.8 billion from the public treasury is “anti-vax.”