LGBTQ+++™ Totalitarians Pen Letter to NY Times Demanding Special Coverage

Via NBC:

Hundreds of New York Times contributors and advocacy groups sent two coordinated open letters Wednesday accusing the paper of record of publishing biased articles about trans people.

One of the letters, signed by more than 370 current and former Times contributors, several of them trans and nonbinary, said that “the Times has in recent years treated gender diversity with an eerily familiar mix of pseudoscience and euphemistic, charged language, while publishing reporting on trans children that omits relevant information about its sources.”

In a second letter, more than 100 LGBTQ and civil rights groups, including GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign and PFLAG, said that they support the letter from contributors and that the Times is platforming “fringe theories” and “dangerous inaccuracies.”

Imagine any special identity group not favored by the corporate state–Christians, white people, heterosexuals, etc.–doing this. Not only would their demands go unmet–they would be ridiculed and scorned for their audacity to believe they can dictate the terms of their depiction in the media.

But the transes and their “allies” use this tactic to control the narrative because it so clearly works to produce the desired results. I guarantee that the spineless editors at the New York Times are going to remember this letter every time they edit a story that even tangentially touches upon the LGBTQ4GF150+++™ community.

Here’s the letter of support from GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation):

The Times has repeatedly platformed cisgender (non-transgender) people spreading inaccurate and harmful misinformation about transgender people and issues. This is damaging to the paper’s credibility. And it is damaging to all LGBTQ people, especially our youth, who say debates about trans equality negatively impact their mental health, which is a contributing factor to the high suicide rates for LGBTQ youth.

(These people always take rhetorical cover behind the “LGBTQ youth” like Hamas terrorists launching rockets from a school rooftop.)

The authors go on to instruct the editors that they are not to ask questions:

The Science Desk decided to spend more than a year undermining support for transgender youth by writing “just asking questions” stories about medically approved best practices for gender-affirming healthcare… Think your stories are innocently “just asking questions”?… Stop printing biased anti-trans stories. [bold in original document]

Shut your mouth and affirm, bigot! Or else we’ll implicate you in the suicides of trans who are so mentally unstable that a newspaper printing open questions about the merits of phalloplasty for gender-expansive toddlers will trigger them to kill themselves!