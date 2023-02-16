Cambodia Shuts Down Soros-Funded Propaganda Outlet, CNN Cries About 'Democracy'

Via CNN:

One of Cambodia’s last remaining independent [emphasis added] media outlets has been shut down by Prime Minister Hun Sen ahead of national elections in July, in a move condemned by rights groups as a blow to press freedom. Based in the capital Phnom Penh, Voice of Democracy (VOD), a local outlet run by the Cambodian Center for Independent Media, published radio and online reports about labor and rights issues, environmental crime and political corruption.

That sounds awful!

How “independent” is Voice of Democracy?

Via Voice of Democracy’s “about page“:

So the Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR) runs VOD. Who runs CCHR? Via its “donors” page:

To summarize, the Cambodian government shut down an obvious imperialist propaganda machine financed and run by the U.S. Department of State, George Soros’ Open Society Institute, the UN, and USAID — and this is somehow, according to CNN, an attack on an “independent” media outlet, a paragon of Our Sacred Democratic Values™.

Obviously, Our Values™ demand that the U.S. government and its globalist partners should be permitted to disseminate whatever noxious ideological smut it pleases to the people of Cambodia with no limitations.