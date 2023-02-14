Benito Mussolini's Granddaughter Does LGBTQ+++™ Propaganda Now

Dio Mio!

Sometimes, the apple falls far from the tree. Or, perhaps more aptly, it hits the ground, rolls down the hill, and rots in a drainage ditch while flies fornicate in the melting flesh.

As explained in “Mussolini’s granddaughter flies the LGBT flag,” via The Times (UK):

She once denounced gay adoption and said it was better to be a fascist than “a faggot”, but Alessandra Mussolini is now happy to admit she got it all wrong. As Giorgia Meloni, the hard-right Italian prime minister, fights for heterosexual family values, the granddaughter of the dictator Benito Mussolini has emerged as a surprising champion of gay rights and gender fluidity. A former right-wing MP, she has amazed the Italian LGBT community by backing gay adoption to the hilt and taking her battle for gender-fluid politics all the way to the EU.

Mussolini’s antics included refusing to check “male” or “female” on her MEP member card, calling such a practice “discriminatory.” She also accuses the bigots who accept biological reality as “stuck in the Middle Ages.”

The patron of the family dynasty, Benito, somehow neglected to give a rhetorical nod to transgenderism in his speech declaring war on Great Britain and France.