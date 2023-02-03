COVIDian Med Student Pleas for Mercy in Court of Public Opinion for Lockdown Brutality

Via Newsweek:

As a medical student and researcher, I staunchly supported the efforts of the public health authorities when it came to COVID-19. I believed that the authorities responded to the largest public health crisis of our lives with compassion, diligence, and scientific expertise. I was with them when they called for lockdowns, vaccines, and boosters. I was wrong. We in the scientific community were wrong. And it cost lives.

It appears that this gentleman, Kevin Bass, has been doing his own research, which his precious Public Health™ masters have forbidden.

Hopefully he’ll get suspended from social media like I and anyone else who questioned the narrative did. After crossing the technocrats publicly in Newsweek, he just might get a taste of that sweet biomedical censorship.

What’s good for the goose…

He continues:

“Obfuscation” is an SAT euphemism for “lie.” The Public Health™ authorities knowingly lied with forethought, and people died. So far, by my count, approximately zero of those people have been prosecuted, much less fired or sanctioned in any way whatsoever.

This is the problem with technocrats who may have a very specific technical proficiency in a particular field yet do not understand how the state works. They naively follow the groupthink because of their uncritical trust in the wisdom of the institution. They lack the education to understand that the U.S. government is the largest purveyor of misinformation in the country, followed closely by the corporate media.

In my view, Kevin Bass here can take his come-to-Jesus BS and shove it. Are we collectively going to allow the Basses of the world to skate by with no more atonement than a goofy Newsweek editorial?

If you were too stupid to see from the beginning — much less as late as 2022 — that the COVID Public Health™ response was a total scam, you’re too dumb to be a doctor. Sorry.