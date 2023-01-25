Department of Defense Awards More Taxpayer Money to Criminal EcoHealth Alliance

The DoD just lavished EcoHealth Alliance — the nonprofit through which Warlord Fauci illicitly funded offshore gain-of-function coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology after the U.S. government shut down the domestic program over safety concerns — with a fresh $3 million contract to “reduce the threat of viral spillover from wildlife in the Philippines.”

https://t.co/hBujcD6PyW reports that EcoHealth Alliance, despite possibly having caused the pandemic and definitely having repeatedly and gravely violated terms of a US-government grant, currently has 12 active US-government grants and contracts, totaling more than $34 million. https://t.co/XZ7m53Mr1g pic.twitter.com/HZ4Tb6K7Gn — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) January 21, 2023

Throwing more public money at proven criminals who will then use it (most likely) to engineer new viruses to unleash on that same public is the exact opposite of what the government needs to be doing here.

Where are the GOP investigations? Where is the action? It’s easy to pose as a savior with soaring rhetoric in speeches; where’s the paydirt?

Or is the GOP all hat, no cattle, as the Texans say?

Every single NIH official who greenlit this abomination needs to be prosecuted in Nuremberg II, as do CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, EcoHealth president and Fauci confidant Peter Daszak, and COVID Warlord Fauci himself, as well as everyone else involved in funding or providing other material support to the gain-of-function research that went down at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The CCP criminals on the Chinese end should also be indicted and, although there’s no chance of extraditing them, tried in absentia.

The playbook the GOP should be using isn’t complicated.

Get everyone under oath under threat of perjury, and make them answer hard questions. When they get caught in a lie, prosecute them for perjury and obstruction of justice. Use that as leverage to get them to snitch on their co-conspirators. Pressure prosecutors to slap RICO charges on them — if they’re applicable to low-level drug dealers, they should apply to international Public Health™ criminals implicated in the deaths of millions worldwide.

Get creative! Do something!

COVID-19 justice should be a daily-press-briefing kind of priority.