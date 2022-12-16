Poll: Trump Approval Hits 7-Year Low

Per a Quinnipiac University poll released Dec. 14, Trump is currently presiding over his worst approval numbers since he emerged onto the national stage in 2015.

Thirty-one percent of registered voters, according to the poll, support Trump. Perhaps more instructively, only 70% of Republicans approve of Trump – a significant drop-off that indicates a chipping away at his base of support, presumably in favor of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the only viable challenger in the coming primary.

This development should not be surprising. Since announcing his campaign, Trump has done little to energize the base. The raucous, upbeat 2015 vibes are gone. His public image has been reduced to a self-aggrandizing weirdo hawking sketchy NFT cards to further extract cash from what’s left of his base.

This is not what real leaders do in the midst of a crisis, where half a million Americans (conservatively) are homeless and the economy is on the verge of destruction.

The populist, pro-human-freedom movement, heavily concentrated currently on the right, has apparently begun to come to terms with reality: Trump is a malignant cancer that must be removed. He is currently holding the GOP hostage, and will attempt to crash the whole party rather than see the reins of leadership passed on to a figure like DeSantis.

Meanwhile, the same polling shows that Biden’s approval is at a miserable 40% — even with literally the entire corporate media and Deep State on his team, glamorizing the nearly-dead carcass at every turn. If he didn’t have the propaganda machine and censorship regime at his back, he’d likely be further in the red.

Democrats will surely take the poll as a win, and mistakenly assume that it means they are popular somehow. What the totality of the poll indicates is that average Americans hate the establishment political class as a whole along with every individual member of it.

The final stat tells the story: only 43% of the polled voters believe 2023 holds anything better in store than 2022. The onus is on the Republican Party to give them something to believe in.