The Public Health™ Empire Strikes Back: Oakland, Other Cities Float Reinstating Forced Masking in Public

The biomedical war is not over. The temporary lifting of vaccine mandates and masking requirements was merely a brief reprieve to allow the Public Health™ regime to regroup and restrategize. We’re now entering the sequel to last year’s Winter of Death, Winter of Death II: The Public Health™ Empire Strikes Back.

The #unvaccinated not only survived the "winter of severe illness and death", but we also made it thru spring, summer, fall… and we're still alive this winter. Who really did "the right thing"? pic.twitter.com/Xs2ANDu5ZP — Lisa (@202_762_1069) December 14, 2022

Via ABC News:

A push is now being made to bring back an indoor mask mandate in certain public buildings in Oakland. It’s something that has been debated in cities across the state and the country… The small crowd seen outside of Oakland City Hall Tuesday, is echoing a growing movement as COVID numbers rise… The group represents seniors and those with disabilities. They want the previous indoor mask mandate immediately reinstated. They sang out their thoughts about the current health situation with some holiday notes.

"…Crowd outside of Oakland City Hall Tuesday is reflecting a growing movement as covid numbers rise." Amazing action by @sdaction1! #BringBackMasks https://t.co/JBv8XxTEAr — Covid-Safer SF/Bay Area (@CovidSaferSF) December 14, 2022

At the national level, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is pushing for holiday masking. Via CNBC:

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a call with reporters, said wearing a mask is one of several everyday precautions that people can take to reduce their chances of catching or spreading a respiratory virus during the busy holiday season… The CDC continues to recommend masking for anyone travelling by plane, train, bus or other forms of public transportation, Walensky said.

The Public Health™ authorities appear to be delivering on Warlord Fauci’s pledge last holiday season to never stop forcing Americans to mask on airplanes.

Fauci: “I don’t think” we’ll ever stop forcing Americans to wear masks on airplanes pic.twitter.com/d2BmaGF0Ay — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 20, 2021

Relatedly, the Brandon administration recently revived its costly and ineffectual program to distribute mass testing in order to induce maximum paranoia among the population.

The Biden administration plans to reopen its popular program with the U.S. Postal Service to mail free at-home Covid-19 tests to households that request them ahead of a potential winter surge. Ordering will open Thursday.https://t.co/OaoE6Ck1hl — POLITICO (@politico) December 14, 2022

Keeping official infection numbers inflated through mass testing — including “positives” in individuals with no symptoms — is necessary to maintain the appropriate level of terror and to leverage that terror to justify continued forced masking, business shutdowns, school closing, etc.

Via Politico:

After a lull throughout much of the summer and fall, Covid cases have risen notably in recent weeks, worrying health officials that the U.S. could be on the verge of another wave. The White House now plans to announce that it’s reopening access to its stockpile of tests for a limited time as part of a broader “winter preparedness plan” it will roll out on Thursday.

Branch COVIDians who never leave the house without an N95 — the “gold standard” — can’t figure out how it happens that they continue to mask and still get COVID or why the vaccinated now make up the majority of COVID hospitalizations.

They erroneously blame the unvaxxed because that’s what they’ve been conditioned to do, and they have no critical thinking skills.

She *spits* on a man & slaps him while screaming “put your mask on”. The mask cultists are insane. pic.twitter.com/ROqmoPLEA6 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 25, 2021

Here’s some actual science that the COVIDians will never absorb because it conflicts with their narrative, an examination of the efficacy of cloth vs N95 masks published in the Annals of Internal Medicine:

In the intention-to-treat analysis, RT-PCR–confirmed COVID-19 occurred in 52 of 497 (10.46%) participants in the medical mask group versus 47 of 507 (9.27%) in the N95 respirator group (hazard ratio [HR], 1.14 [95% CI, 0.77 to 1.69]). An unplanned subgroup analysis by country found that in the medical mask group versus the N95 respirator group RT-PCR–confirmed COVID-19 occurred in 8 of 131 (6.11%) versus 3 of 135 (2.22%) in Canada (HR, 2.83 [CI, 0.75 to 10.72]), 6 of 17 (35.29%) versus 4 of 17 (23.53%) in Israel (HR, 1.54 [CI, 0.43 to 5.49]), 3 of 92 (3.26%) versus 2 of 94 (2.13%) in Pakistan (HR, 1.50 [CI, 0.25 to 8.98]), and 35 of 257 (13.62%) versus 38 of 261 (14.56%) in Egypt (HR, 0.95 [CI, 0.60 to 1.50]). There were 47 (10.8%) adverse events related to the intervention reported in the medical mask group and 59 (13.6%) in the N95 respirator group.

In addition to cloth masks not preventing COVID transmission, N95 masks produce no appreciable benefit either in comparison to cloth masks. The point of forced masking is three-fold: creating artificial social fissures between compliers and non-compliers, instilling fear, and obedience training.

COVID is a coronavirus that constantly mutates, like the cold. And like the cold, it’s never going to go away. Therefore, neither are COVID restrictions until we stop complying.