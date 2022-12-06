OG Anti-Semite Al Sharpton Somehow Has the Gall to Criticize Donald Trump

The nerve of this guy.

For some reason, Al Sharpton imagines he has moral standing from which to denounce Donald Trump as an anti-Semite. Sharpton is piling onto the latest Two Minutes Hate against the former president, spawned by Trump having supper with his old friend, Ye (aka Kanye West). In the latest Worst Scandal Ever, the meal had been in the works since before West started yaking up a bunch of vile Jew-hate. When the meal finally happened just before Thanksgiving, Ye brought two uninvited guests. One was Milo Yiannopoulos, whom Trump surely knew, and the other was Nick Fuentes, who I never heard of before, so I doubt Trump had either. The host graciously invited the extras to join the party, the men ate and chatted, the guests departed — and Big Left blew up in righteous dudgeon. Apparently, Fuentes is one of those white-nationalist-super-Nazis we’re always hearing about.

Anyhoo, veteran opportunist Al Sharpton has been using the occasion to make the rounds. In one instance, he joined fellow MSNBC anchor Jonathan Capehart on The Sunday Show for some Trump-bashing fun. In an attempt to dismiss Trump’s claim that he didn’t know who Fuentes was, Sharpton conflated the role of the Secret Service with that of a campaign manager — the same weak argument he later made to The Root. “In my opinion, I don’t believe his story,” said the right reverend. “He didn’t know the guy was coming? I deal with former presidents[;] you do not meet with former presidents without the Secret Service knowing who you are and vetting you.” Um … the Secret Service vets you for whether you might harm the former president, Alfred, not for whether you hold the correct opinions.

But the real story here is the fact that Sharpton has the gall to throw shade at Donald Trump for being “anti-Semitic.” Let’s take a moment to compare their records, shall we?

Those of us who dwelt in the New York City area back in the 80’s and 90’s remember all too well Al Sharpton’s bloody antics. Wherever there was strife and unrest, you could find Sharpton leading the troops.

“For those who were too young or who grew up outside of the New York area, Sharpton may be just a standard issue liberal activist or goofy television personality,” wrote Philip Klein in the Washington Examiner. “But in reality, Sharpton is much more sinister than that: he is a vile Jew hater with blood on his hands.”

In 1991, tensions were running high between the Jewish and black communities in New York, and Sharpton was there to throw gasoline on the fire. When a New York City College professor, Leonard Jeffries, gave a controversial speech claiming “rich Jews” financed the slave trade and ran Hollywood, Sharpton hurried to back him up. “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house,” offered the reverend.

The very next day, in a cosmic tragedy, a Jewish driver accidentally struck and killed a young black boy in Brooklyn. Klein recalls what happened next:

[An] anti-Semitic riot broke out in which Jewish rabbinical scholar Yankel Rosenbaum was stabbed to death. Instead of calling for calm, Sharpton incited the rioters, leading marches in the streets that included chants of “No Justice, No Peace!” and “Kill the Jews!” At a funeral for the boy who had been run over, Sharpton said, “The world will tell us he was killed by accident. Yes, it was a social accident. … It’s an accident to allow an apartheid ambulance service in the middle of Crown Heights. … Talk about how Oppenheimer in South Africa sends diamonds straight to Tel Aviv and deals with the diamond merchants right here in Crown Heights.” For those unfamiliar, “diamond merchants” was a thinly-veiled reference to Jewish jewelers.

Sharpton was just getting warmed up. In 1995, he brought New York City the horror of Freddy’s Fashion Mart, which everyone who lived in the area recalls with horror to this day. Klein again provides the appalling history:

Al Sharpton through his National Action Network, injected himself in a landlord-tenant dispute in Harlem, which soon turned deadly. As recounted in Fred Siegel’s book Prince of the City, a black Pentecostal church raised the rent of its Jewish tenant, who owned the store Freddy’s Fashion Mart, so the Jewish owner in turn raised the rent on his black sub-tenant, who ran a record store. Sharpton immediately saw an opening for racial demagoguery, and went on radio, declaring, “We will not stand by and allow them to move this brother so that some white interloper can expand his business on 125th Street.” His underling, Morris Powell, vowed, “This street will burn. We are going to see to it that this cracker suffers.” Protesters led by Sharpton’s National Action Network picketed outside the store day after day, referring to Jews as “bloodsuckers” and threatening, “We’re going to burn and loot the Jews.” The demonstrators also struck matches and threw them into the store’s doorway. Two months into the protest, one of the demonstrators stormed into the store armed with a gun, and burned the place to the ground, killing seven people, and shooting himself.

That’s the guys who’s lecturing Trump over his dinner guests. When you’ve picked your jaw up off the floor, we can review some of the historic things Donald Trump has done for the Jewish people.

While Sharpton was busy riling up mobs to roast Jewish “interlopers” alive, Trump was opening up his beloved Mar-a-lago club — and breaking barriers by welcoming Jews, black people, and gay people into the membership. This was previously unheard of in posh Palm Beach.

And who can forget what Trump did during his time in the White House? He became the U.S. president who finally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and he relocated the American embassy to the city.

President #Trump’s Israel Firsts:

•First @POTUS to visit #Israel on first trip abroad

•First sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall

•First U.S. president to recognize #Jerusalem as Israel’s capital https://t.co/e5SDC2Jrw6 — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) December 6, 2017

While the Global Left lost its mind, fretting that the move would inflame Arab hostility toward Israel, Trump proved them wrong by shepherding through the Abraham Accords, under which Israel signed normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. Trump tapped his Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to negotiate the historical agreements. Other regional alignments followed.

Not bad for an anti-Semite!

In light of Donald Trump’s decades-long record of historical achievement as well as personal friendship and kinship with Jewish people, it boggles the mind that a virulent anti-Semite with an actual Jewish body count has the sauce to comment on a surprise dinner guest. But as we all know, being a Democrat means never having to say you’re sorry.