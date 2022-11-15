BREAKING: Decision Desk Calls House Control for the Republicans

On Tuesday evening, Decision Desk HQ finally called the race for control of the U.S. House of Representatives for the Republicans. With the most recent GOP win in Arizona’s sixth congressional, Republicans have reached the 218-seat threshold to take control of the House.

Decision Desk HQ projects Republicans have won a majority in the U.S. House with at least 218 seats. Final count pending calls in 14 outstanding races.#DecisionMade: 6:13pm EST Follow more results here: https://t.co/erllKAE1oN pic.twitter.com/xd1w6W9e28 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 15, 2022

At the very least, this means Republican control of House committees, Republican-set agendas and investigations, an end to the January 6 witch hunt, and best of all, the conclusion of Nancy Pelosi’s tenure as Speaker.

Have a great night, everyone!