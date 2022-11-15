News & Politics

BREAKING: Decision Desk Calls House Control for the Republicans

By Athena Thorne 7:00 PM on November 15, 2022
On Tuesday evening, Decision Desk HQ finally called the race for control of the U.S. House of Representatives for the Republicans. With the most recent GOP win in Arizona’s sixth congressional, Republicans have reached the 218-seat threshold to take control of the House.

At the very least, this means Republican control of House committees, Republican-set agendas and investigations, an end to the January 6 witch hunt, and best of all, the conclusion of Nancy Pelosi’s tenure as Speaker.

Have a great night, everyone!

 

