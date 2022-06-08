Time to Get Your .gay Domain Name!

Sometimes, merely pinning a rainbow-ized logo or “Pride” emoji on your internet endeavors simply isn’t gay enough. Now, an innovative domain provider is providing the ultimate name extension: .gay.

“For LGBTQ individuals, organizations, businesses, and their allies, .gay serves as a virtual Pride flag and inclusive badge of honor. From personal artist profiles to Fortune 500 companies, everyone is welcome in the .gay family,” trumpets corporate parent Top Level Design LLC on its website.

Top Level Design LLC, which is headquartered in Oregon but maintains a footprint in Beijing (really), “was founded with the express intent to deliver a new generation of Internet naming through creative and unique top-level domains,” according to its website. “We are the proud registry for the .gay, .wiki, and .ink TLDs [top level domains]. We also provide registrar services through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Porkbun LLC.” …Yep, that sounds about right.

Meet some of the Top Level Design team! Their personal bios read like parodies of liberal arts-educated devotees of the Church of Woke.

There’s the marketing, ah, person:

They were born and raised in Oregon where he still resides. He enjoys exploring the vast lands of Skyrim and the greater Pacific North West, cooking over an open flame, and spending time with his loving partner and their multiple fur babies, clumsy bearded dragon, and many, many plants.

There’s also the .gay Content Marketing Specialist:

He resides in Dallas, TX, with his partner and their two Frenchie babies — Orion and Millie (@allmyfrenchiesliveintx). He likes to run and enjoys traveling, especially to L.A. and NYC. He has a “collection” of over five hundred pairs of underwear, and his alter ego is (@houseofmanchic), a D.J. that elevates your vibration through the power of music.

The marketing specialist previously worked on the Gay Dating App, where “he learned the ins and outs of social media and the unfair censorship queer folks experience online.” This guy must have worked in an alternate universe; in my experience, it’s certainly not the queer folks who get canceled, blocked, and banned from online platforms.

The .gay domain was launched on Sept. 6 of last year, and during this, its first pride month, the marketing push is on! Domain registrar Hover wants everyone to know more about .gay:

With a focus on supporting LGBTQ+ communities around the world, this domain is bold, inspirational, and reaches audiences that other domain extensions just don’t. LGBTQ+ culture and its communities are vibrant and pioneering with many LGBTQ+ Internet personalities and institutions providing safe spaces of support and acceptance online. A domain extension like .GAY allows anyone to express themselves freely while being open and proud of the community they represent.

.gay is not only a leader in exciting new ways to virtue-signal Pride, but it also promises even greater levels of viewpoint censorship — oops! — I mean, internet safety:

.GAY works to protect its community and position itself as an LGBTQ-friendly and safe Internet space through industry-leading policies such as the .GAY Rights Protections Policy. This policy strictly prohibits harassment, hate speech, and anti-LGBTQ+ content, and takes action to shut down domains that intentionally use .GAY to malign or harm LGBTQ+ individuals or groups. This policy also bans recognized hate groups from using .GAY domains. The .GAY Rights Protections Policy was established to discourage homophobic, anti-LGBTQ behaviour.

And like all good progressive companies, .gay funnels plenty of that sweet corporate cash to leftist non-profits to keep the outrage infrastructure strong, fully locked and loaded, and ready to pounce on injustice everywhere!

In an effort to directly support and give back to LGBTQ+ communities, .GAY domains donates 20% of all revenue from new domain name registrations to nonprofit organizations that address key issues that the LGBTQ+ population faces. Its main beneficiaries are GLAAD and Centerlink. Centerlink is an umbrella organization for over 250 LGBTQ+ centers around the world that provide empowering services and safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people while GLAAD’s work is rooted in fighting against LGBTQ+ misrepresentation and hate in the media. Within the first year of its launch in 2020, .GAY managed raised over $148,000 to be split between the two organizations.

Say, wouldn’t it be great if all the LGBTQ internet traffic — pride marketing, social media, rainbow goods and services — all of it! — sashayed on over to the .gay domain and left the rest of the internet neutral for everyone, gay and straight, who doesn’t celebrate “Pride Month” and just wants to be left in peace? LOL, just kidding: that will never happen. We all know that a major goal of Big Left is to beat all the traditional, religious, conservative, and wholesome impulses out of society with a rainbow cudgel.